Fatima Sana has been selected captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20. The decision was unanimously made by the women’s national selection committee.

Fatima, 22, who has played 41 ODIs and 40 T20Is, has previously led Pakistan’s developing and local teams. She also led Pakistan to a stunning one-day international victory over New Zealand in a Super Over at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval in December 2023. Fatima will succeed Nida Dar, who took over as all-format captain from Bismah Maroof.

Aside from the captaincy change made by the national selection committee, the Pakistan team has remained reasonably steady, with only one change from the squad that visited Sri Lanka for last month’s Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Sadaf Shamas, a right-handed batter who played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, has returned to the squad in place of wicketkeeper-batsman Najiha Alvi, who will travel with the team as a reserve player.

Fatima Sana replaces Nida Dar

The 15-member squad includes ten players from the last T20 World Cup in 2023. Their names are Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Shamas, Dar, and Fatima.

Aside from that, key player Sadia Iqbal has been named to the Pakistan team, depending on her fitness. Tasmia Rubab, an uncapped left-arm seamer, is also in the squad.

Pakistan has also named Alvi, who was left out of the main team, as their traveling reserve. Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani are the non-traveling reserves.

The Women’s T20 World Cup begins in the UAE on October 3. Pakistan is in Group A alongside Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. The tournament’s amended schedule, which was moved from Bangladesh last week, has yet to be confirmed.

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan

Traveling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper)

Non-traveling reserves: Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani

Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Details here ➡️ https://t.co/QYVsq7dLuk#BackOurGirls — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) August 25, 2024

