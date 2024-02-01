Former Indian Cricketer Prashant Vaidya Arrested In Cheque-Bouncing Case

On Wednesday, January 31, a non-bailable warrant was issued against former India pacer Prashant Vaidya in connection with a cheque-bouncing case in Nagpur. The 56-year-old, who played four ODIs for India in the mid-1990s, was brought before a court and released on a surety bail.

Vaidya played four One-Day Internationals for India between 1995 and 1996. He was regarded as a highly promising pacer and spent some time at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai before his cricket career faded.

According to inspector Vitthalsingh Rajput of the Bajaj Nagar police station, Vaidya allegedly bought steel from a local dealer and presented a rejected cheque, forcing the trader to request a new payment. The cricketer allegedly refused to pay, so the shopkeeper petitioned the court, which issued an NBW against him for failing to appear in court.

“We had recorded the execution of the NBW in our station house diary after taking Vaidya in custody. The legal formalities were duly completed,” said Rajput.

The trader filed a complaint with the court, which issued an NBW against the former fast bowler for failing to appear at court proceedings, according to the official. According to The Times of India, the ex-cricketer was released with a ₹5,000 surety bail. Vaidya is currently the head of the Vidarbha Cricket Association‘s cricket development committee.

Vaidya also worked as a talent scout for the Mumbai Indians’ youth team. Vaidya was a right-arm fast bowler who played for both Vidarbha and Bengal. In his brief international career, he took four wickets in as many ODIs. Vaidya took 171 wickets in 56 first-class matches on the domestic circuit.

India Looks To Level The Series 1-1 In Vizag

Team India will aim to level the five-match Test series against England by winning the second match, scheduled to begin on Friday at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Vizag.

In the previous match, India lost to England by 28 runs on a challenging pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Despite taking a 190-run lead in the first innings, India was unable to hold on to it, as England came back strongly with Ollie Pope’s 196.

As a result, India was left with a chaseable target of 231 in the fourth innings, with over five sessions remaining. However, they were eventually defeated by Tom Hartley’s spin in the first game of the series.