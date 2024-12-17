The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain of the West Indies, Darren Sammy, has been named as the men’s head coach across the three formats. The veteran has been in the position in the ODI and T20I side since last year but will now take charge of the red-ball side from April 2025, having replaced Andre Coley, as the CWI director, Miles Bascombe, announced.

The announcement came just after the West Indies lost their opening T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent, their first at home against this opposition. The former captain has changed the dynamics of the team’s environment and structure in a very short span.

“It’s always an honor to represent West Indies in any format or any position. For me, this news is not something I was expecting. Coaching was never something I saw myself doing, but I must admit the way that it’s been going, I’ve developed a much stronger passion and a love for the job.” The former pace-bowling all-rounder expressed at the press conference.

Also Read: ‘Cannot Send India To Pakistan!!”- BCCI Vice-president Drops Bombshell For Champions Trophy 2025

“I believe in processes, something that we’ve been able to do in the white-ball formats and, with this new role, I’ve already mapped out some of the areas and some of the processes that we’ll have to follow for us to be successful (in Test cricket). I’m a patient man and once I trust that process and understand the requirement from the director of cricket, then the plan gets into action.” Darren Sammy highlighted his plans.

Darren Sammy has been appointed the new all-format West Indies coach

The 40-year-old is superbly excited to have the added responsibility on their shoulder to start the new journey. Under his leadership in the past, West Indies won 15 of the 28 ODIs since May 2023, winning four of the seven bilateral series.

In the shortest format of the game, they clinched four series at home, against India, England, and South Africa, besides losing to Sri Lanka, England at home and twice in Australia. Overall, West Indies gained 20 victories in 35 games during this period. They also reached the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup at home before losing a vital do-or-die clash against the Proteas.

In the longest format, the Caribbean side has lost seven matches, won, and drawn only two under Coley in the same time zone. The biggest and most impressive victory for them came against Australia at the Gabba in January this year. With one series victory, they are at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

“Post our current World Test Championship campaign, we are going to be expanding Mr. Sammy’s role to encompass all formats. “So when we host Australia next summer, Daren Sammy will be the head coach of all senior men’s teams. I want to take this opportunity to thank Andre Coley, who has served well.” The Cricket West Indies director shaded light.

Also Read: Petrified Approach From India In 3rd Brisbane Test? Jatin Paranjape Spills The Beans

He has displayed his full support to Darren Sammy and expects the latter to guide the side to new success in both the white-ball and red-ball formats.

“He still has to complete his World Test Championship campaign in Pakistan, and he will have our full support. But again, I want to congratulate Mr. Sammy. We have been quite impressed with the way that he has charted a course for our white-ball teams, and he has guided them towards consistency of performance, and that is exactly, what we want to see in our Test team.” Bascombe declared.

The very first Test series for West Indies under Sammy is expected to be at home against Australia.