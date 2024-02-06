Gale ka watt lag gaya hai: Watch Viral Video As Rohit Sharma Slams His Teammates On Field

Rohit Sharma never shies away from expressing his emotions on the field. While he is one of the most senior players in the Indian team, it never stops him from displaying his animated side on the field.

And the India captain was at his animated best during the recently-concluded second Test against England in Vishakhapatnam. With England giving India a run for their money while chasing a big total of 399, Rohit Sharma failed to control his emotions a number of times on the field.

From scolding his teammates to celebrating the dismissals in an unusual aggressive manner, the veteran batsman caught everyone’s attention with his behaviour. And a video in which he could be seen expressing his frustration has now gone viral on the social media platforms.

Rohit Sharma vents his frustration:

In the video, Rohit Sharma could be seen scolding his teammates as England were still in contention to win the game. The tourists were on 157 for 4 with a well-set Zak Crawley in the middle when the India captain decided to give his teammates an earful.

“Mera gale ka watt lag gaya hai chilla chilla ke tum sab ko (Roughly translated to ‘My throat is hurting after screaming so much at all of you.’),” said Rohit Sharma as his comment was caught by the stump mic.

Talking about the game, India thrashed England by 106 runs in the second Test to draw level in the five-match series. The series is currently locked at 1-1. Chasing an improbable total of 399 runs, England came up with a spirited performance but were eventually bowled out for 292 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 3 wickets apiece in the second innings.

Earlier in the game, India scored 396 runs in the first innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a double century. In reply, England were bowled out for 253. Bumrah starred with the ball in the first innings, taking 6 for 45. In the second innings, India scored 255 runs with Shubman Gill scoring a century.