IND vs ENG: Supporters Of Rohit Sharma Stop Defending The Indefensible He’s Been A Super Batsman – Geoffrey Boycott

Legendary England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott remarked a few days ago that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is nearly 37 and past his prime in cricket, reaffirming his statement on Saturday, stating that the Indian captain’s supporters should quit defending the indefensible.

The 36-year-old has recently struggled in red-ball cricket, failing to perform to his team’s expectations. In the ongoing second test, Rohit Sharma scored 27 runs in both innings on batter-friendly conditions. Even in the first test, Rohit Sharma got off to a terrific start in both innings against England in Hyderabad, but couldn’t build on it.

Taking his X handle, Geoffrey Boycott believes Rohit Sharma‘s supporters should stop defending him since he has passed his peak in cricket and should use all of his expertise at this age to play at the highest level for the team.

“Supporters of Rohit stop defending the indefensible he’s been a super batsman & still good but nobody gets better after age 36, we all decline in fitness reactions speed of thought endurance, etc. doesn’t mean he can’t make runs but has to use all his experience to combat his age,” Geoffrey Boycott said

According to Geoffrey Boycott’s column in The Telegraph, Rohit Sharma is past his prime but still capable of scoring big runs in Indian circumstances. However, the English squad has a good chance of repeating their 2012 series success.

“Their captain Rohit Sharma is nearly 37 and past his best. He makes pretty cameos but has only scored two Test hundreds at home in four years. They are also weak in the field”.

“This India team is ripe for the taking, and England have a golden chance to be the first side to topple them on their own patch for 12 years. India badly miss Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja has a hamstring injury and will not play the second Test,” Geoffrey Boycott said.

In the first test, Rohit Sharma’s leadership style was criticized when he took a defensive stance against the Ben Stokes-led team in the first test of the series. Ben Stokes’ ability to be aggressive and adjust to the game’s flow in Tests appeared to catch the Indian captain and his team by surprise.