Gautam Gambhir praised Virat Kohli for his 183-run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012 and rated it as the best ODI innings by an Indian ever. This came after the two cricketers engaged in a candid conversation, reflecting on their cricketing journeys and past rivalries.

In a video released on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) official website, the two interviewed each other and highlighted some of their most memorable cricketing events.

During the conversation, Gambhir and Kohli ribbed one other about some cheeky moments on the field, but the India head coach also expressed love for Virat, particularly for what he has done for Test cricket. Gambhir also lauded Kohli, saying his 183 against Pakistan was the best ODI innings he has ever come across.

During the conversation, Gautam Gambhir complimented Virat Kohli on his match-winning century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2012. Gambhir stated that it was the best innings he had seen, given the level of the opponents.

Kohli faced Pakistan’s bowling attack, which included pacers Umar Gul and Wahab Riaz, as well as spinners Saeed Ajmal and Shahid Afridi, in subcontinent conditions. Gambhir also praised Kohli for developing Indian cricket and leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

“I saw you make your debut, play that very important knock in the Champions Trophy in South Africa on a tricky wicket against the West Indies, and then playing possibly the best one-day innings that has been played by an Indian batter, and I have said this before. It is the best innings I have ever seen because of the quality of the opposition, the conditions, chasing 300-plus against Pakistan,” Gambhir told Virat in a video by BCCI.

Kohli had an excellent performance to help India chase a 330-run target. Gambhir was dismissed for a duck in the first over, while Sachin Tendulkar scored 52 runs in his farewell ODI.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a 172-run partnership, leading India to win with more than two overs left. The right-handed batter scored 183 runs from 148 balls, including 22 boundaries and two sixes.

Never thought about coaching: Gautam Gambhir

When Virat Kohli inquired if he had any plans to coach at some point in his career, Gautam Gambhir said that he hadn’t considered coaching India even a few months ago. He went on to say that returning to the dressing room is an amazing honor.

Gambhir said: “Now answering your question I never thought about coaching. I never thought about coaching India even couple of months back if you ask me. The reason I firstly it’s an absolute honour representing the country and coming back to the dressing room.”

