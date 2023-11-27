Gautam Gambhir Hopes For India-Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup Final

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has expressed his desire to see arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet in the marquee final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies. The excitement and expectations of the India-Pakistan games are high due to the high-octane rivalry between both countries over the years.

India – Pakistan games are considered as one of the biggest matches in the world and are among the most-viewed sports games. The matches have always been intense and eagerly awaited. The rivals between both sides are on and off the field with former players and experts spicing up the contest.

In a recent interview, Gautam Gambhir emphasised the significance of enjoying victory rather than revelling in the agony of the opposing squad and highlighted the impact of social media on fan behaviour, the former cricketer urged fans to find joy in their team’s success rather than taking enjoyment from others’ failures.

“India and Pakistan will compete against each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and they might also qualify for the final. It shouldn’t be the case that supporters in India are in celebration mode if Pakistan loses against a team, or Pakistan fans go on a celebration spree if India fails,” Gautam Gambhir said.

“It is senseless to celebrate someone else’s defeat. When Pakistan loses, Indian fans enjoy it, and it is the same in Pakistan when India fails to win a contest. This is a negative attitude. It is time to change this mindset. People have started doing such things for the sake of social media. Find joy in your success and not in the pain of others,” Gautam Gambhir added.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has a long-standing history and is characterized by intense emotions on and off the field. Due to political unrest and security reasons, the two neighbouring nations only play against each other in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup, and bilateral ties remain suspended.

It is unfortunate that cricket fans no longer get to witness the frequent clashes between these two teams. The India-Pakistan match is considered one of the most significant sporting events globally.