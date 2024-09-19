Going back to the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between India and Sri Lanka, the left-handed opening batter, Gautam Gambhir, was leading the home side’s chase to 275 runs on a positive note until he decided to run down the track on an individual score of 97, only to find the stumps being rattled by Thisara Perera.

Then, the game could have moved to any dressing room. Gautam Gambhir was going through a steady partnership with the captain of the side, MS Dhoni. The decision of that shot not only opened up an opportunity for the Sri Lankan side, but the opener missed out on the chance to score a century in the World Cup final.

However, the captain seized the moment, with an unbroken 54-run stand for the fifth wicket along with Yuvraj Singh, as they lifted their second ODI World Cup title.

“The disappointment was not missing out on 100 but”- Gautam Gambhir

The 43-year-old acknowledged that the shot came into his mind because he had been consistently thinking about his century since getting into the 90s rather than paying attention to the score that they needed to chase to win the game.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Says “If We Don’t Have It, So Be It” On India Lacking A Fast Bowling All-Rounder

“I fumbled in the 2011 World Cup final, and when people asked about did I have to play that shot? Why did I play that shot? The reason I played that shot was because before that shot, I was thinking about what I needed to chase.” Gautam Gambhir expressed this during a recent interview with Virat Kohli arranged by Virat Kohli.

The current head coach of the Indian team shed light on how he looked too far ahead and was thinking about how to celebrate the milestone. He could have become the first Indian batter to score a hundred in the final of the World Cup.

“The moment I reached 97, then I started thinking you are just one shot away from getting your milestone, how am I going to celebrate I am going to be the first Indian to score a hundred in the final.” Gautam Gambhir recalled during the discussion.

However, the veteran shared his disappointment, which wasn’t of the century he missed but an opportunity to guide the team over the line and never let the opposition make a slight comeback in the game.

“The disappointment was not missing out on 100 but, the disappointment was on giving the opposition a breather. Imagine bringing the opposition back into the game.” The Delhi-born added.

Gautam Gambhir came into a tricky situation in the game when Virender Sehwag was dismissed on a second ball duck in the chase. Sachin Tendulkar also went back into the dressing room early in the innings. But then the number three shared a partnership of 83 runs for the third wicket with a young Virat Kohli, who made vital 35 runs.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Says India Doesn’t Fear Any Team; Congratulates Bangladesh For Beating Pakistan In Tests

Even during a past event, the opening batter revealed how frustrated he was for leaving the job on someone else in a final where the game could have changed directions at any point in time.

“I wish I had finished that game. It was my job to finish the game rather than leaving someone to finish the game. If I had to turn back the clock, I would go back there and score the last run, irrespective of how many runs I scored.” Gautam Gambhir said in a past function in Kolkata.