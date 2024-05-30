Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of IPL 2024 winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has aimed higher for the franchise after the glory. He said that despite three title wins, they are still two trophies behind Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), both of who have won 5 IPL titles each.

Notably, Kolkata recently won their third IPL title, defeating SRH in the final of IPL 2024. Following their victory, the Shreyas Iyer-led side became the competition’s third-most successful team. They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Chennai final on Sunday, May 26.

Following their victory, Gambhir has set his sights on becoming the most successful team in tournament history. Commenting on his team’s victory, the former KKR captain stated that the trip has only just begun, and he hopes to add three more trophies to his team’s tally to make them the tournament’s most successful franchise.

“You’re saying this because we’ve won it three times but if you ask me we’re still two trophies behind MI and CSK. Yes, I’m happy today but again the hunger inside that we’re still not the most successful franchise of the IPL. To get there, we need to win thrice and for that, we will have to work really hard. “So I feel, if we’re able to make KKR the most successful franchise of the tournament then there won’t be anything better than that but for that, the journey has just begun,” Gambhir told Sportskeeda.

Gautam Gambhir names his favorite IPL victory

Notably, this was the third time Gambhir also won the IPL as a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders contingent. He was the captain when KKR won the trophy for the first time in 2012, defeating CSK in the final and then KKR also won in 2014, when they beat Punjab Kings in the summit clash.

Looking ahead, the 42-year-old named KKR’s first title win in 2012 as the most memorable since it created the groundwork for their subsequent two victories in 2014 and 2024, respectively.

“2012, not just because I was the captain but because we won it for the first time I just told you that when you win it for the first time then you get to know the kind of cricket you need to play to win an IPL final. “Until you win, you keep questioning whether you will be able to win it or not. Once you win it you feel that we’ve won it and will win it again. Hence 2012, because we won it first time,” he added.

KKR fans hope that Gambhir maintains his ‘Midas Touch’ for the team and leads them to further IPL victories in the years ahead.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Chandrakant Pandit Reveals Why He Couldn’t Apply For India Head Coach Role