Gautam Gambhir is set to be appointed as the new Team India head coach by the end of June and T20 World Cup 2024, reports have suggested.

Gambhir will replace Rahul Dravid, whose tenure comes to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024. Dravid had taken over as head coach in 2021 from Ravi Shastri and has been at the helm since then. His tenure finished with the 2023 World Cup in India, but he agreed to a six-month extension.

BCCI advertised the position of head coach in May this year and received quite a few applications as well. And one of those applicants was Gautam Gambhir, the former India opener.

Gautam Gambhir has never managed a team full-time, although he has served as a mentor in the IPL for the past three years. From 2022 to 2023, he played for the Lucknow Super Giants, helping them reach the playoffs twice in a row.

Gautam Gambhir joined KKR at the start of IPL 2024, and in his debut season, he helped the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise win its third IPL title, breaking a 10-year drought.

Gambhir’s stock has risen as a result of KKR’s outstanding performance in the IPL 2024, and he is now poised to win the top post. Gambhir will become the sixth World Cup champion to coach the Indian men’s cricket team, succeeding Sandeep Patil, Madan Lal, Kapil Dev, and Ravi Shastri.

Many previous greats, including Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming, Mahela Jayawardene, and Justin Langer, were rumored to be in the running to replace Rahul Dravid as Team India’s head coach, but the BCCI preferred an Indian for the position.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran on Sunday (June 16), Gambhir’s hiring is nearly complete, and he will be named India’s next head coach by the end of June, after the T20 World Cup 2024.

According to the report, a BCCI official confirmed Gambhir’s appointment and stated that an official announcement would be made in due course. Gambhir has requested that the BCCI bring his support personnel.

Currently, Vikram Rathour is the batting coach for Team India, while Paras Mhambrey is the bowling coach. T. Dilip is Dravid’s support staff member and Team India’s fielding coach.

Gambhir’s first task as head coach is expected to be India’s tour of Zimbabwe in July. India will meet the African squad in five Twenty20 Internationals at the Harare Sports Club from July 6 to 14.

