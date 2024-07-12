Gautam Gambhir, the new Team India coach has requested the BCCI to hire Morne Morkel as the bowling coach of the team. The former South Africa pacer, who retired in 2018, has extensive coaching experience.

He was until recently, the bowling coach of the Pakistan team and had come to India for the ICC World Cup 2023. However, he resigned from his position months before his contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was set to expire.

Morkel has played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 44 T20Is for South Africa from 2006-2018 and has worked closely with Gautam Gambhir in IPL. Morkel is the bowling coach of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise and worked with Gambhir, who was the mentor of the side for two seasons.

Gautam Gambhir demands Morne Morkel from BCCI

Gambhir is believed to have requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider Morkel and Cricbuzz reported that some discussions have taken place with the South African, who is now settled in Australia.

One of the factors to consider is Morkel’s young family and the extensive travel required for the Indian job. He resides in the affluent Seaforth neighborhood of northern Sydney with his wife Roz Kelly, a Channel 9 sports presenter. The couple has two children.

L Balaji and Zaheer Khan in contention for India bowling coach role

Morkel has established a great reputation as an effective coach both internationally and in IPL circles. Morkel, 39, retired in 2018 and is nonetheless well-versed in the game’s latest strategies. Gambhir, who is known for working with people he feels comfortable with, is said to be interested in having Morkel on his coaching staff.

Several candidates have been linked to the bowling coach role, including Lakshmipathy Balaji and Vinay Kumar. According to reports, the BCCI is considering Zaheer Khan for the post. While no final decision has been reached, it looks like the BCCI will reach a determination shortly.

If he’s appointed, Morkel will replace Paras Mhambrey, who was at the helm for the past three years under head coach Rahul Dravid’s reign.

As previously reported by Cricbuzz, Gambhir has also recommended Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, while the BCCI is known to be interested in retaining T Dilip as fielding coach from the previous coaching setup.

