Gautam Gambhir is set to assume the role of Team India head coach after the BCCI has agreed to almost all of his demands to take up the job. The only thing that is delaying the official announcement is the ongoing discussion between the two parties about one thing.

While it is almost clear that Gautam Gambhir will become the new head coach, the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement. It is because, according to rumors, they have still to decide Gambhir’s wage, which is expected to be higher than Rahul Dravid’s Rs 12 crore annually.

Jay Shah has stated that the new head coach will accompany the Indian squad to their next assignment in Sri Lanka, where the Men in Blue will play three ODIs and three T20Is.

Gautam Gambhir wants Abhishek Nayar as the assistant coach of Indian team

Rahul Dravid’s term as Team India’s head coach ended in the best possible way, with the Men in Blue winning the T20 World Cup 2024, ending their 11-year ICC trophy drought.

According to multiple sources, Gautam Gambhir is expected to succeed Dravid as the next head coach of Team India. He will likely be granted complete flexibility to select his support personnel.

And his choice for his deputy as assistant Indian coach is none other than Abhishek Nayar. Gambhir worked with Abhishek Nayar in the KKR franchise in IPL 2024 and was impressed by the way he was able to motivate the players.

According to a report by Bengali newspaper Aajkal, a verbal agreement has already taken place with Nayar. A former ODI cricketer for India himself, Abhishek Nayar is also the director of the KKR academy. Abhishek Nayar played three ODIs for India in 2009 but couldn’t make any runs in the only innings he played, scoring 0*.

However, after ending a successful domestic career, Abhishek Nayar has been the driving factor behind the success of several young Indian players, including Rinku Singh. He has also been credited for rejuvenating Dinesh Karthik’s career by working with him to enhance his batting technique. Even Robin Uthappa credited Nayar with bringing a new lease of life to his cricketing career.

There have also been reports that Gautam Gambhir wants legendary South African player Jonty Rhodes as the fielding coach for Team India.

