Gautam Gambhir, former India opener’s coach Sanjay Bhardwaj has claimed that India will win the World Cup if the southpaw takes up the role of head coach of the men’s team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering candidates for the next head coach as Rahul Dravid’s tenure comes to an end with the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Over the last few weeks, Gambhir has been widely connected to the post. Many former cricketers have praised the 2011 World Cup victor and feel Gambhir would prosper as India’s head coach.

Apart from Gambhir, WV Raman, another left-handed former India opener also interviewed for the Indian team head coach role recently. And the BCCI is considering hiring both cricketers in coach and assistant coach roles.

Gautam Gambhir became the prime candidate despite having no prior coaching experience due to his work as a mentor in the Indian Premier League.

Gambhir was first the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants for two seasons in the IPL 2022 and 2023. The franchise, led by KL Rahul, made it into the playoffs both seasons Gambhir was at the helm of things.

India will surely win a World Cup when Gautam Gambhir becomes coach- Sanjay Bhardwaj

Gautam Gambhir then moved to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the same capacity as a mentor. Gambhir was previously associated with KKR as captain for 7 years from 2011-2017 and won the tournament twice in 2012 and 2014 as leader.

And now as a mentor of the KKR franchise, Gambhir guided the team to the IPL 2024 title as well under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.

If chosen, Gambhir will be at the helm of the Indian team for three years till 2027. There will be multiple ICC events during this tenure including T20 World Cups in 2026 and 2028, a Champions Trophy, and ICC World Cup in 2027.

Sanjay Bhardwaj, coach of former India opener Gautam Gambhir, believes India will win the World Cup if the southpaw takes up the role of head coach of the men’s team.

“If Gautam Gambhir will be the coach of the team for 3-4 years, India will surely win a World Cup. It will be a very good feeling if my student coaches Team India. We have been performing very well. Earlier, our bowling attack was not good. But now our bowling attack has also become good with pacers like Jasprit Bumrah. I hope that we will win the World Cup after 12 years,” Bhardwaj told ANI.

India, who have been undefeated in T20 World Cup 2024 so far, will now face Australia on Sunday in their final game of the Super 8s on June 24.

Also Read: Ian Smith Highlights ‘Fear Of Failure’ Behind India’s Struggle in ICC Tournaments

