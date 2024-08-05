Graham Thorpe, former England batter and coach, has died at the age of 55, England and Wales Board confirmed on August 5, 2024. He had been battling a mysterious illness since 2022.

Graham Thorpe played 100 Tests and 82 ODIs for England between 1993 and 2005, scoring 6744 and 2380 runs, respectively. He also scored 16 Test hundreds, with his top score of 200*. Graham Thorpe scored 21937 runs in 341 games of first-class cricket, including 49 hundreds and a best of 223*.

“It is with great sadness that the ECB shares the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away. There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham’s death. More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world. His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men’s talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game,” ECB said in an official statement.

— England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) August 5, 2024

He captained England on three occasions and served in various coaching roles for his country between 2010 and 2022.

Graham Thorpe is one of the great sons of Surrey county: Oli Slipper, Chair at Surrey CCC

Graham Thorpe made his first-class debut for Surrey in the summer of 1988 and established himself as a regular in 1989. He finally made his England debut at the age of 24, collecting 114 runs against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993.

Thorpe would go on to become a middle-order staple, with his undefeated double-hundred against New Zealand in Christchurch in 2002 standing out as one of his career highlights, with 28 fours and four sixes.

On the other hand, Oli Slipper, Chair at Surrey CCC said: “Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey and there is an overwhelming sadness that he will not walk through the gates of the Oval again. He is a legend of Surrey and brought great pride to the Club wearing both the Three Feathers and the Three Lions. He made outstanding contributions to the Club as a cricketer, and as a man, and he will be so sorely missed.”

Thorpe made only a few appearances for England before retiring in 2005. He went on to start his coaching career in Australia, where he worked with Steve Smith and David Warner in New South Wales before joining the England and Wales Cricket Board as a batting coach.

After leaving England, he was appointed Afghanistan’s head coach in March 2022, but he did not accept the position due to illness.

Steve Elworthy, CEO at Surrey CCC, said “Everyone associated with the Club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham’s passing. He achieved remarkable feats for club and country and was a hero to so many cricket fans. Our thoughts and condolences are with Graham’s family and friends, to whom we will offer any support that we are able to. We ask that everyone respects the privacy of the family at this incredibly difficult time.”

