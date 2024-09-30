There was no rain for the third day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The sun was playing hide and seek throughout the day, and despite that, the fans, who turned out on the weekend to enjoy the game, had to return home with nothing but the memories of two on-field umpires checking the fitness of the ground.

The unexpected reason behind the statement of not a single ball being bowled for the game was a ‘wet outfield’, as frustrations grew among the spectators and the players, who remained at the hotel for the whole day when the officials checked the field three times at the Green Park Stadium.

Shiv Kumar, the pitch curator of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), expressed that everything was under control on the third day, but they were confused with the expression of the match officials.

“They gave us three different times for inspection but never told us what is the issue. Which area was wet or whatever is the problem? I told them that you can start the match but if you have any concerns; let me know.” He said to IANS at the end of the day.

Only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day of the game before bad lights forced the players to walk off at around 1:30 in the afternoon, while the constant drizzle never allowed the game to restart on the second day.

Green Park Stadium pitch curator makes huge statement on match officials

The match referee, Jeff Crowe, who conducted multiple inspections on the soggy patches on the field, especially near the deep mid-wicket area near the pavilion, was unsatisfied with ten conditions. The 30-year circle was also a bit of concern given his dampness, as the reserve umpire Virender Sharma and TV umpire Rod Tucker made further inspection.

There was sunshine for the whole day, but it wasn’t strong enough to make the Green Park Stadium dry sufficient for the game to go on, and that has raised the question of the BCCI handling their grounds and not the reason for hosting the game on that ground.

“Match officials have asked us to wait for the natural light then, only we can continue the play. The pitch and another part of the ground are perfectly good, there are certain areas of concern but, we can start the play.” The pitch curator addressed the discussion.

The fans, for every right reason, showed their disappointment with the arrangement of the ground. A few distance away, there is the new Ekana stadium in Lucknow, which has all the good facilities, but the board decided to go with this historic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

“If they want to wait for the sunlight, then they should have given the next inspection time at 1 pm because a little sunlight is always here, which will dry the concerned area in an hour. We have already lost two sessions, next inspection at 2 pm will lead us to call off the match.” A ground official highlighted.

The groundsmen were working tirelessly for the whole day, as they also covered the whole ground on the opening day because of the poor drainage system of the ground. The Green Park Stadium now stands at a position where they could lose the chance to host international games in the future.

“We guarantee a five-day match here at the Green Park Stadium and, we have ensured that everything is in place. We are prepared for rain but I assure you even if rain comes, we will start the game in an hour or two.” Sanjay Kapoor, the venue director for Green Park Stadium, narrated.