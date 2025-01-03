The notable players from the Gujarat Titans (GT) players from the Indian Premier League (IPL), including their captain, Shubman Gill, and some of the notable players, including opener Sai Sudharsan, the all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, the pacer Mohit Sharma, have found themselves in trouble.

All of these GT players were summoned by the Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the INR 450 crore BZ Group scam. The Gujarat-based company promised to pay the investors a higher rate of interest than the banks.

However, several investors filed complaints against the company, having not received their interests. In the report of the Ahmedabad Mirror, the mentioned GT player also invested their money in the Ponzi Scheme, with them being now questioned by the CID about the scheme.

The reports have suggested that the captain of the 2022 champions– Shubman Gill, invested INR 1.95 crore, while the other players invested smaller amounts. The upcoming potential superstar of India’s batting department, Gill, is currently in Australia with the national side for the upcoming five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, the CID will investigate the players at a later date. The batter is expected to return home in the second week of January.

GT players- Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Mohit Sharma to meet CID for investing scam

The bigwig of the BZ Group Scam, Bhupendra Singh Jhala, was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department at a farmhouse in the Mehsana District in Gujarat last month. The mirror has reported that Jahala revealed during his investigation that he has yet to return the money that the GT players invested.

The franchise had a terrific start in the first season of their competition in 2022 under the leadership of Hardik Pandya when they finished at the top rank in the group stage of the points table with ten victories in 14 games at a net run rate of +0.316. They went on to beat Rajasthan Royals twice in the playoffs to earn the title.

GT again displayed their brilliance with both bat and ball in hand in the following edition of the event, with ten victories in 14 games at a net run rate of +0.809. They got the better of the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier but failed to go past the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a whisker in the final, losing on the very last ball of the season when Ravindra Jadeja drilled a boundary.

The decision of Hardik Pandya to leave the GT franchise in 2024 saw the team management giving the entire weight of the side on young Shubman Gill, who became the captain for the IPL 2024. They had a roller coaster time in the league, finishing at the eighth position with five wins in 14 games, along with two drawn results at a net run rate of -1.063.

The captain of the franchise, Gill, didn’t have a great time with the bat in the series as he missed the fourth Test of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Boxing Day after his struggle continued during the third affair at the Gabba in Brisbane, where he threw his bat at the seventh stump delivery.

The Gujarat Titans will hope to have a great time in the next season as they made some changes to their squad with new inclusions of the players during the recent mega auction of the IPL 2024, the biggest of them being the wicket-keeper batter and white-ball captain of England, Jos Buttler. It will be interesting to see how they manage themselves in IPL 2025.