GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Points Table, head to Head, Match info, Weather & Pitch report, Fantasy Stats and Match Prediction for Match 32 in IPL 2024

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) will be taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 32nd match of the current Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). This match is scheduled for Wednesday (April 17) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

In this article, we’ll provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between GT and DC. You’ll get GT vs DC Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our GT vs DC match prediction.

GT vs DC Match Preview:

GT and DC will be eyeing a very crucial win when they take on each other. Both teams are out of the top four in the IPL points table and cannot afford more slip-ups. Both teams are also entering this game after winning their last game and will be looking to make the most of the momentum.

GT are currently at the sixth spot in the points table with three wins in three losses. In their last game, they registered a thrilling win over Rajasthan Royals and ended their two-match losing streak. GT became the first team to beat RR this season and will be confident of winning against DC as well.

DC, on the other hand, are languishing at the ninth spot in the points table with just two wins from six games. The Delhi-based outfit has struggled for consistency this season and would be looking to win the upcoming game to turn their campaign around. Neither DC nor GT have won two games in a row this season and the upcoming game will allow them to do so.

IPL 2024 points table:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NPR Rajasthan Royals 6 5 1 0 0 10 0.767 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.688 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.726 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.502 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.038 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.637 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.218 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.234 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.975 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.185

GT vs DC: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

GT:

1st match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. 3rd match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. 6th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

DC:

1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs. 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs. 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. 6th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets.

GT vs DC Match info:

Article Title GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Gujarat Titans & Delhi Capitals Series name IPL 2024 Date 17-Apr-24 Category GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

GT vs DC Head To Head record:

GT DC 03 Matches played 03 02 Won 01 01 Lost 02 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between GT and DC:

Ground Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals No Result Total Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 0 0 1 Narendra Modi Stadium 0 1 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 0 1 Overall 2 1 0 3

GT vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report:

GT vs DCWeather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 33°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 195

GT Squad:

Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR(w), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

DC squad:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Fantasy stats for GT vs DC:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all GT players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain GT S Sudharsan Batter 10 9 1 0 GT S Gill Batter 10 7 3 0 GT Rashid-Khan Bowler 10 6 0 0 GT W Saha Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 0 GT J Little Bowler 10 5 0 0 GT K Williamson Batter 10 5 1 1 GT M Sharma Bowler 10 5 1 2 GT N Ahmad Bowler 10 5 0 0 GT D Miller Batter 10 4 0 1 GT M Wade Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 GT U Yadav Bowler 10 4 0 0 GT A Manohar Batter 10 3 0 0 GT J Yadav Bowler 5 3 0 1 GT R Tewatia All Rounder 10 3 0 0 GT R Sai Kishore Bowler 7 2 0 1 GT V Shankar Batter 10 2 0 0 GT A Omarzai All Rounder 4 1 0 1 GT D Nalkande Bowler 6 1 0 0 GT S Johnson Bowler 4 1 0 0 GT S Khan All Rounder 8 1 0 0 GT B Sharath Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 GT K Tyagi Bowler 4 0 0 0 GT S Warrier Bowler 1 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all DC players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain DC A Patel All Rounder 10 6 0 1 DC D Warner Batter 10 6 0 0 DC I Sharma Bowler 10 6 0 0 DC R Pant Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 0 DC A Nortje Bowler 10 5 0 0 DC K Yadav Bowler 10 5 1 0 DC M Marsh All Rounder 10 5 1 0 DC K Ahmed Bowler 10 4 0 1 DC M Kumar Bowler 10 4 0 0 DC P Shaw Batter 10 4 0 0 DC A Porel Wicket Keeper 10 3 0 0 DC L Yadav All Rounder 10 3 0 0 DC T Stubbs Batter 6 3 0 3 DC J Fraser-McGurk Batter 1 1 0 1 DC J Richardson Bowler 2 1 0 0 DC P Dubey Bowler 4 1 0 0 DC S Hope Wicket Keeper 2 1 0 0 DC K Kushagra Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 DC R Bhui Batter 2 0 0 0 DC R Salam Bowler 3 0 0 0 DC S Kumar All Rounder 3 0 0 0 DC Y Dhull Batter 4 0 0 0

GT vs DC Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of GT vs DC for the 32nd match of IPL 2024:

GT Playing XI:

Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

GT impact players:

Sharath BR, Shahrukh Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar

DC Playing XI:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC impact players:

Jhye Richardson, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey

GT and DC team stats:

Player Players Stats (last match) Rishabh Pant 41 runs David Warner 8 runs Sai Sudharsan 35 runs Shubman Gill 72 Rashid Khan 24* runs & 1 wicket

Most runs and wickets for GT and DC in IPL 2024:

Most runs for GT in IPL 2024 Shubman Gill – 255 runs Most wickets for GT in IPL 2024 Mohit Sharma – 8 wickets Most runs for DC in IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant – 194 runs Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024 Khaleel Ahmed – 9 wickets

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has led the Gujarat Titans from the very front in his first season as a captain. In six games so far, he has scored 255 runs with the help of two half-centuries. He is GT’s leading run-scorer this season.

Shubman Gill has led the Gujarat Titans from the very front in his first season as a captain. In six games so far, he has scored 255 runs with the help of two half-centuries. He is GT’s leading run-scorer this season. Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan has been very consistent with the bat this season and has also started opening the innings after starting the season at number three. In six games so far, the southpaw has scored 226 runs and is GT’s second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024.

Top Picks for GT vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:

David Warner: David Warner has not been able to live up to the expectations so far. Undoubtedly one of the best openers in the world, the Australia star has managed to score 166 runs so far and will be eyeing a good run with the bat.

David Warner has not been able to live up to the expectations so far. Undoubtedly one of the best openers in the world, the Australia star has managed to score 166 runs so far and will be eyeing a good run with the bat. Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant has been constantly delivering with the bat for DC and has led his team from the front. With 194 runs in six games, he is DC’s highest run-scorer this season.

Budget Picks for GT vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma is GT’s highest wicket-taker this season. In six games so far, he has picked up eight wickets. He has not managed to do well in recent games and will be eyeing a strong show in the upcoming game.

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed has been very impressive with the bat this season. He is DC’s leading wicket-taker this season with 9 wickets to his name. He has provided DC with crucial breakthroughs throughout the tournament so far.

GT vs DC Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant Batsmen David Warner (vc) Prithvi Shaw Shubman Gill (c) Sai Sudharsan Tristan Stubbs Allrounders Axar Patel Bowlers Mohit Sharma Kuldeep Yadav Rashid Khan Khaleel Ahmed

GT vs DC Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (vc) Batsmen David Warner Prithvi Shaw Shubman Gill Sai Sudharsan (c) Allrounders Axar Patel Bowlers Mohit Sharma Kuldeep Yadav Rashid Khan Khaleel Ahmed Noor Ahmed

GT vs DC Match Prediction Today:

While neither DC nor GT have managed to hit the top gear this season so far, the latter will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win the game. GT will be playing at home and it will give them a slight advantage. The overall head-to-head record is also in GT’s favour. Of the three games between the two teams so far, GT has won two compared to DC’s one.