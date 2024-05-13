GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be taking on each other in the 63rd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 5).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between GT and KKR. You’ll get the GT vs KKR Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our GT vs KKR match prediction.

GT vs KKR: Match Preview:

GT are all but out of the playoffs race but their captain Shubman Gill made it clear that the team is still hopeful of a miracle following the impressive 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the last game. After leading GT to a much-needed win in the do-or-die clash, Gill had said: “I have seen miracles happen with this team in the past couple of years and we all do believe in that.”

The equation is very clear for them right now. Win the remaining two games and then hope for the best. To stay in the playoffs race, GT will have to first beat table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders who are the only side to make it to the playoffs so far.

The last time GT and KKR faced each other in Ahmedabad, the match had witnessed a remarkable and historic event as Rinku Singh had hit Yash Dayal for five sixes in a row to clinch a miraculous win for the visitors. GT will be hoping to avoid a similar result this time to remain alive in IPL 2024.

KKR, on the other hand, have not only made it to the playoffs but are also all but assured of a place in the top two. However, they won’t be taking the game lightly and would be eyeing another win to keep the winning momentum.

IPL 2024 points table:

With nine wins and three losses, KKR are sitting at the top of the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, GT are languishing at the eighth spot with five wins and seven losses.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 1.428 Rajasthan Royals 12 8 4 0 0 16 0.349 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.528 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.406 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 0 12 0.387 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.482 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.769 Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 0 0 10 -1.063 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.271 Punjab Kings (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.423

GT vs KKR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

GT:

1st match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. 3rd match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. 6th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 8th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 9th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by four runs. 10th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets. 11th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets. 12th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs.

KKR:

1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets. 7th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run. 8th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets. 9th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs. 11th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs. 12th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

GT vs KKR: Match info:

Article Title GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Gujarat Titans & Kolkata Knight Riders Series name IPL 2024 Date 13-May-24 Category GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

GT vs KKR Head To Head record:

GT KKR 03 Matches played 03 02 Won 01 01 Lost 02 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between GT and KKR:

Ground Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans No Result Total Eden Gardens 0 1 0 1 Narendra Modi Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 0 1 0 1 Overall 1 2 0 3

GT vs KKR Weather Report & Pitch Report:

GT vs KKR Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 30°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 176

GT Squad:

Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha

KKR squad:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

GT vs KKR Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of GT vs KKR for the 63rd match of IPL 2024:

GT Playing XI:

Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi

GT impact players:

Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav

KKR Playing XI:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR impact players:

Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Most runs and wickets for GT and KKR in IPL 2024:

Most runs for GT in IPL 2024 Sai Sudharsan – 527 runs Most wickets for GT in IPL 2024 Harshal Patel – 14 wickets Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024 Sunil Narine – 461 runs Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024 Mustafizur Rahman – 14 wickets

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has been one of the best performers in the ongoing IPL, making an impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 461 runs and picked up 15 wickets so far.

Sunil Narine has been one of the best performers in the ongoing IPL, making an impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 461 runs and picked up 15 wickets so far. Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is coming into this game after scoring a brilliant century in the last game against CSK and will look to lead his team from the front again.

Top Picks for GT vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Phil Salt: Phil Salt has been one of the best overseas batsmen this season and will be looking to score big again. So far, he has scored 435 runs with the help of four half-centuries.

Phil Salt has been one of the best overseas batsmen this season and will be looking to score big again. So far, he has scored 435 runs with the help of four half-centuries. Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has not really lived up to the expectations this season, taking 10 wickets in 12 games. He will be looking to show his class in the do-or-die clash for his team.

Budget Picks for GT vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan has registered knocks of 58 and 37 in his last three innings and will be eyeing another good outing.

Shahrukh Khan has registered knocks of 58 and 37 in his last three innings and will be eyeing another good outing. Harshit Rana: Harshit Rana has impressed many with his ability to pick crucial wickets. The KKR pacer has taken 16 wickets so far.

GT vs KKR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Phil Salt Batsmen Shubman Gill David Miller Sai Sudharsan (vc) Shreyas Iyer Allrounders Andre Russell Sunil Narine (c) Bowlers Rashid Khan Mohit Sharma Varun Chakravarthy Harshit Rana

GT vs KKR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Phil Salt Matthew Wade Batsmen Shubman Gill (c) Sai Sudharsan Shreyas Iyer Allrounders Andre Russell (vc) Sunil Narine Bowlers Rashid Khan Noor Ahmad Varun Chakravarthy Harshit Rana

GT vs KKR Match Prediction Today:

KKR will start the game as clear favourites and are expected to beat GT in the 63rd game of the ongoing IPL 2024.