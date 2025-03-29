Gujarat Titans (GT) will be taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ninth game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday (March 29) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both the teams have started their campaign with a loss and will be keen to win the upcoming game and open their account this season. GT suffered a loss against Punjab Kings at their home ground earlier this week. Chasing an improbable total of 244 runs, they finished their innings on 232/5.

On the other hand, MI suffered a loss against Chennai Super Kings in an away game. Batting first, MI scored 155/9 before CSK won the game by four wickets. MI will be boosted by the return of their captain Hardik Pandya and will be hoping that he leads them to their first win of the season.

GT vs MI Match preview and prediction – Match 9, IPL 2025:

GT vs MI Match Information:

Match GT vs MI, Match 9, IPL 2025 Date & Time 29 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

GT vs MI: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch is set to be batting friendly and bowlers are expected to struggle. In the last game played at the venue, both the teams scored more than 230 runs and the upcoming game also promises to be a high-scoring game.

GT vs MI Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has not predicted any rain in Ahmedabad on the match day.

Temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius during the entire match.

GT vs MI: Head-to-Head Record

GT and MI have played 5 games against each other so far. Of those 5 games, GT have won 3 while MI have won 2.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost GT 05 03 02 MI 05 02 03

GT vs MI: Squads

GT Squad:

Jos Buttler(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

MI Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton,Robin Minz(w), Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

GT vs MI: Probable Playing XIs:

GT Playing 11 with impact player:

Shubman Gill (c)

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler (wk)

Sherfane Rutherford

Shahrukh Khan

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Arshad Khan

R Sai Kishore

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

MI Playing 11 with impact player:

Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Will Jacks

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya (c)

Naman Dhir

Mitchell Santner

Deepak Chahar

Trent Boult

Satyanarayana Raju

Vignesh Puthur.

Key Players to Watch:

GT:

Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler

Rashid Khan

R Sai Kishore

MI:

Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Trent Boult

Will Jacks

GT vs MI Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for GT in the match: Shubman Gill or Sai Sudharsan

Who will score the most runs for MI in the match: Suryakumar Yadav or Ryan Rickelton

GT vs MI Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for GT in the match: Rashid Khan or R Sai Kishore

Who will pick the most wickets for MI in the match: Trent Boult or Vignesh Puthur

GT vs MI Match Prediction for Match 9, IPL 2025:

Even though both the teams lost their opening games, GT will start the match as slight favourites because of the home advantage. They are expected to beat MI in the forthcoming contest.