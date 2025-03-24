Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be facing each other in the fifth game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The game is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (March 25).

Both the teams failed to make the cut for the playoffs last season and will be hoping to turn things around this year. After winning the title in 2022 and finishing runners-up in 2023, GT could not finish in the top four in 2024.

They finished at the eighth spot and will be hoping to do well this year. PBKS, on the other hand, finished at the ninth spot and missed out on the playoffs once again. For this season, PBKS have not only named a new captain but have also overhauled their squad and will be hoping that their fortunes finally change.

GT vs PBKS Match preview and prediction – Match 5, IPL 2025:

GT vs PBKS Match Information:

Match GT vs PBKS, Match 5, IPL 2025 Date & Time 25 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

GT vs PBKS: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is set to favour the batters and the game is expected to see a run fest.

GT vs PBKS Weather Conditions:

The weather forecast has not predicted any rain in Ahmedabad during the match day. So, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport.

Temperature is expected to hover in early 30s during the entire match.

GT vs PBKS: Head-to-Head Record

GT and PBKS have played five games against each other so far. Of those five games, GT have won three while PBKS have won two.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost GT 05 03 02 PBKS 05 02 03

GT vs PBKS: Squads

GT Squad:

Jos Buttler(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

PBKS Squad:

Josh Inglis(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

GT vs PBKS: Probable Playing XIs:

GT Playing 11:

Shubman Gill (c)

Jos Buttler (wk)

Sai Sudharsan

Shahrukh Khan

Glenn Phillips

Rahul Tewatia

Washington Sundar

Rashid Khan

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

PBKS Playing 11:

Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Priyansh Arya

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Glenn Maxwell

Shashank Singh

Nehal Wadhera

Marcus Stoinis

Marco Jansen

Harpreet Brar

Arshdeep Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal

Key Players to Watch:

GT:

Shubman Gill

Jos Buttler

Sai Sudharshan

Rashid Khan

Kagiso Rabada

PBKS:

Prabhsimran Singh

Shreyas Iyer

Glenn Maxwell

Arshdeep Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal

GT vs PBKS Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for GT in the match: Shubman Gill or Jos Buttler

Who will score the most runs for PBKS in the match: Prabhsimran Singh or Shreyas Iyer

GT vs PBKS Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for GT in the match: Rashid Khan or Kagiso Rabada

Who will pick the most wickets for PBKS in the match: Yuzvendra Chahal or Arshdeep Singh

GT vs PBKS Match Prediction for Match 5, IPL 2025:

GT will be the favourites to win the upcoming game against PBKS.