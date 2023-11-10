Gurkeerat Singh Mann Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket At Age 33

Punjab and India cricketer Gurkeerat Singh Mann has announced his retirement from all cricket at the age of 33 on November 10, 2023. This came after Punjab won the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy recently.

Gurkeerat first appeared on the scene in 2011 in the game’s shortest format. He then went on to represent Punjab in all three formats of the game. For nearly a decade, the right-handed batter was a staple in Punjab’s middle-order, scoring several notable runs.

In 59 FC matches, Mann made 3471 runs, in 95 List-A matches, he made 3369 runs with a total century of 12 and a best score of 201* in FC and 139* in List-A games. In 119 T20 matches, he made 1986 runs with a best of 93*. With the ball, Mann picked 55 FC wickets, 33 List-A wickets and 8 T20 wickets in his career.

Gurkeerat Mann was also part of the IPL from 2012 to 2020. He played for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In 41 IPL matches, he made 511 runs with 2 fifties and best score of 65. He also picked 5 wickets with a best of 2/15.

Today Marks The End Of An Incredible Cricketing Journey For Me: Gurkeerat Singh Mann Retires

The 33-year-old announced his decision on social media and thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Punjab Cricket Association for their constant support throughout his cricketing journey. In 3 ODIs, he could score just 13 runs.

“Today marks the end of an incredible cricketing journey for me. It has been an honour and a privilege to represent India. My heart is filled with gratitude for the support from my family, friends , coaches and my fellow players. Each one of you played a pivotal role in my career. I would also like to thank BCCI and PCA for their constant support, guidance and encouragement I’ve got throughout my journey. Here’s to the next chapter!”– Mann wrote on Instagram.