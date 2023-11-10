Gurkeerat Singh Mann Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket At Age 33

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

Gurkeerat Singh Mann Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket At Age 33

author tag icon
Jatin
calander icon

Nov 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM

Gurkeerat Singh Mann Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket At Age 33

Punjab and India cricketer Gurkeerat Singh Mann has announced his retirement from all cricket at the age of 33 on November 10, 2023. This came after Punjab won the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy recently.

Gurkeerat first appeared on the scene in 2011 in the game’s shortest format. He then went on to represent Punjab in all three formats of the game. For nearly a decade, the right-handed batter was a staple in Punjab’s middle-order, scoring several notable runs.

In 59 FC matches, Mann made 3471 runs, in 95 List-A matches, he made 3369 runs with a total century of 12 and a best score of 201* in FC and 139* in List-A games. In 119 T20 matches, he made 1986 runs with a best of 93*. With the ball, Mann picked 55 FC wickets, 33 List-A wickets and 8 T20 wickets in his career.

Gurkeerat Mann was also part of the IPL from 2012 to 2020. He played for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

In 41 IPL matches, he made 511 runs with 2 fifties and best score of 65. He also picked 5 wickets with a best of 2/15.

Today Marks The End Of An Incredible Cricketing Journey For Me: Gurkeerat Singh Mann Retires

The 33-year-old announced his decision on social media and thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Punjab Cricket Association for their constant support throughout his cricketing journey. In 3 ODIs, he could score just 13 runs.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

“Today marks the end of an incredible cricketing journey for me. It has been an honour and a privilege to represent India. My heart is filled with gratitude for the support from my family, friends , coaches and my fellow players. Each one of you played a pivotal role in my career. I would also like to thank BCCI and PCA for their constant support, guidance and encouragement I’ve got throughout my journey. Here’s to the next chapter!”– Mann wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gurkeerat Mann (@gurkeeratmann)

Tagged:

Gurkeerat Mann Singh

Related Article
Gurkeerat Singh Mann Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket At Age 33
Gurkeerat Singh Mann Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket At Age 33

Nov 10, 2023, 4:40 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders Should Look At Lockie Ferguson Whether It Is At The Expense Of Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins Or Even Sunil Narine, Says Ajit Agarkar
Kolkata Knight Riders Should Look At Lockie Ferguson Whether It Is At The Expense Of Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins Or Even Sunil Narine, Says Ajit Agarkar

Apr 26, 2021, 3:40 PM

We At KKR Could Look At All Strategies When It Comes To Our Batting: David Hussey
We At KKR Could Look At All Strategies When It Comes To Our Batting: David Hussey

Apr 25, 2021, 1:43 PM

Strike Rate Is Kind Of Overrated: Shubman Gill
Strike Rate Is Kind Of Overrated: Shubman Gill

Apr 5, 2021, 11:27 AM

Ishan Kishan Scores 94 Ball 173 For Jharkhand
Ishan Kishan Scores 94 Ball 173 For Jharkhand

Feb 20, 2021, 3:21 PM

IPL 2019: Both Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Played Really Well &#8211; Virat Kohli
IPL 2019: Both Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Played Really Well – Virat Kohli

May 5, 2019, 12:18 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic