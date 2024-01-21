Harbhajan Singh Hails Yuzvendra Chahal As India’s “Best And Bravest” Leg Spinner

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has hailed Yuzvendra Chahal as India’s best and bravest leg spinner. Harbhajan Singh is also confused as to why Yuzvenudra Chahal is being ignored by Indian selectors.

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal was not part of the recent T20I series against Afghanistan. Team India picked Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as two primary spin choices in the squad. Spin all-rounders Washington Sundar also found a place in the squad.

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. In 80 games, he accounts for 96 wickets at an average of 25.09. However, Chahal was not part of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 last year. He was also dropped from playing 11 during the previous T20I World Cup in 2022 despite being part of the squad.

Also Read: Big Bash League Match Between Melbourne Renegades And Perth Scorchers Called Off Due To Dangerous Playing Conditions

I Don’t Think There Is A Braver Spinner Than Yuzvendra Chahal: Harbhajan Singh

While speaking to Hindustan Times, cricket-turned-commentator Harbhajan Singh was asked about his top-three spin choices for Team India. The former off-spinner picked Yuzvendra Chahal as his first choice.

“I would keep Yuzvendra Chahal ahead. He is being ignored; I don’t know why. I don’t think he knows as well. But even today, I don’t think there is a better leg-spinner in the country. And I don’t think there is a braver spinner than him. He has a very sharp mind,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Harbhajan Singh picked Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar as his next two choices.

“The second spinner for me would be Ravindra Jadeja. You need to have an off-spinner in Washington Sundar as well. Now, what selectors think, what the management thinks, is a different thing,” Singh further said.

Also Read: AUS vs PAK: Star Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Explains The Reason Behind Skipping The Big Bash League And Playing Four-Day Cricket

Spinners Will Play Big Role In ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, who played more than 100 Tests and 200 ODIs for India, also feels that West Indies pitches will support spinners during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He also feels that India should have three spinners in their squad.

“Pitches will be pretty similar, like India. Spinners will play a big role. I’ve been to the West Indies on many occasions, and I’ve seen there’s always something for the spinners. Hence, it is important to pick the right attack”. “You cannot look past the conditions because they will be similar to the subcontinent. You have to make the team keeping in mind the conditions. You need to have at least three spinners in your squad,” the 43-year-old said.

Notably, senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to the T20I side for the recent IND vs AFG T20I series. However, Chahal was ignored for the series. Ravi Bishnoi has been a crucial choice of leg spinner for Team India in T20Is currently.

Also Read: IND vs AUS: Steve Smith Is Expected To Play For Sydney Sixers In The First Game Of The Big Bash League

Ravi Bishnoi Has Emerged To Limelight In T20Is

The right-arm spinner won the Player of the Series award during the T20I series against Australia in November last year. Recently, Bishnoi also helped India to snatch a victory against Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I. Bishnoi dismissed both Afghan batters in the super-over leading India to victory.

Meanwhile, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will commence on June 1 later this year. The tournament will take place in the West Indies and the United States. India is part of Group A in the tournament. Ireland, United States, Canada, and Pakistan are other teams in the same group.