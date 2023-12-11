Big Bash League Match Between Melbourne Renegades And Perth Scorchers Called Off Due To Dangerous Playing Conditions

The 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Melbourne Renegades and the Perth Scorchers on Sunday was called off only after 6.5 overs bowled in the game owing to the dangerous playing circumstances imposed by the pitch at Geelong’s Simonds Stadium.

The Renegades won the toss and elected to bowl first. After the powerplay, a damp area on the surface caused the ball to bounce unexpectedly. The pitch’s behavior surprised both batter Josh Inglis and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, leading match officials to intervene and to take a call about the abandonment of the match.

Overnight rain in Geelong caused damp spots on the ground, and the Perth Scorchers batsmen were challenged by the irregular bounce, particularly in Will Sutherland’s 7th over. Replays revealed that three deliveries pitched in nearly the same location bounced and went off differently, leaving everyone on the pitch speechless.

According to a statement issued by Cricket Australia (CA), if the match cannot be rescheduled later in the season, both teams would retain a single point awarded.

“Each team will receive one point unless the game can be rescheduled. Fans will be refunded the cost of their tickets.”

“CA will conduct a thorough review into the extremely frustrating circumstances that have resulted in the game being abandoned and a huge disappointment for fans and players,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

The game was initially delayed for a few minutes while the umpires examined the moist area and the resulting divots. Finally, the contest was called off for the sake of the players’ safety, with the points split evenly between the two sides.

The Big Bash League began on December 7 with the Brisbane Heat defeating the Melbourne Stars by 103 runs at the Gabba. Renegades are yet to make their mark in the league, falling to Sydney Sixers by an 8-run margin in their first game. Meanwhile, the Scorchers played their first game of the season on Sunday.

The match between the Renegades and the Scorchers was not the first to be called off in the BBL 2023-24 season. The scheduled match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Brisbane Heat on Saturday, December 9 was cancelled owing to continuous rain in South Australia.

Australia’s limited-overs players will compete in the BBL, the Test team will face Pakistan in the first of three matches, beginning December 14 at Perth’s Optus Stadium.