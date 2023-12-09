AUS vs PAK: Star Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Explains The Reason Behind Skipping The Big Bash League And Playing Four-Day Cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has explained why he has withdrawn from the ongoing Big Bash League 2023 after an underwhelming performance in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023. The 25-year-old failed to make an impression for the Pakistan team with both the bat and the ball, and the team dropped him from the starting lineup in the middle of the tournament.

Shadab Khan had a disappointing run in the ODI World Cup, where he failed to make an impactful performance for the Men in Green in conditions that favoured the spinners. The leg spinner bowled without any control and far too many freebies were on offer throughout the mega event, making it tough for Pakistan in the middle overs of the game.

Speaking With Cricket Pakistan, Shadab Khan expressed his decision to forego the Big Bash League contract this year and emphasized the importance of improvement in his bowling. The Pakistan all-rounder feels that playing in the longer format of the game will help him tremendously improve his overall skill development.

“The purpose behind leaving the Big Bash contract is to first improve my bowling by playing four-day cricket, and secondly, to perform well and make a comeback into the Test team.”

“I didn’t leave the Big Bash contract because of playing national T20; rather, my focus was more on playing four-day cricket. Because I felt that I needed improvement in my bowling, and that would come through playing four-day cricket,” Shadab Khan said.

Shadab Khan has done an outstanding job for Pakistan in both white-ball formats and has shown remarkable maturity, winning plenty of games for his country but struggled to get going for the team in Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.

I Have Tried To Invest In Myself To Play Four-Day Cricket And Improve My Bowling – Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan also highlighted his commitment to self-improvement, stating that he is eager to rediscover his form and contribute well to the national team and that he sees four-day cricket as an investment in his skills as well as a strategic move, going into the next year.

“I have tried to invest in myself to play four-day cricket and improve my bowling. If my bowling improves, and along with that, if my batting also improves, it will be beneficial for the Pakistan team,” Shadab Khan added.

Pakistan have been a strong force in white-ball cricket in recent times. The Men in Green made it to the semi-finals of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup before making it to the marquee final in the 2022 edition of the same tournament and would be keen to go one step further in the next edition of the T20 World Cup in West Indies.