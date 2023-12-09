AUS vs PAK: Star Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Explains The Reason Behind Skipping The Big Bash League And Playing Four-Day Cricket

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: Star Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Explains The Reason Behind Skipping The Big Bash League And Playing Four-Day Cricket

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Star Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Explains The Reason Behind Skipping The Big Bash League And Playing Four-Day Cricket

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM

AUS vs PAK: Star Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Explains The Reason Behind Skipping The Big Bash League And Playing Four-Day Cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has explained why he has withdrawn from the ongoing Big Bash League 2023 after an underwhelming performance in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023. The 25-year-old failed to make an impression for the Pakistan team with both the bat and the ball, and the team dropped him from the starting lineup in the middle of the tournament.

Shadab Khan had a disappointing run in the ODI World Cup, where he failed to make an impactful performance for the Men in Green in conditions that favoured the spinners. The leg spinner bowled without any control and far too many freebies were on offer throughout the mega event, making it tough for Pakistan in the middle overs of the game.

Speaking With Cricket Pakistan, Shadab Khan expressed his decision to forego the Big Bash League contract this year and emphasized the importance of improvement in his bowling. The Pakistan all-rounder feels that playing in the longer format of the game will help him tremendously improve his overall skill development.

“The purpose behind leaving the Big Bash contract is to first improve my bowling by playing four-day cricket, and secondly, to perform well and make a comeback into the Test team.”

Shadab Khan
Shadab Khan Credits: Twitter

“I didn’t leave the Big Bash contract because of playing national T20; rather, my focus was more on playing four-day cricket. Because I felt that I needed improvement in my bowling, and that would come through playing four-day cricket,” Shadab Khan said.

Shadab Khan has done an outstanding job for Pakistan in both white-ball formats and has shown remarkable maturity, winning plenty of games for his country but struggled to get going for the team in Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.

I Have Tried To Invest In Myself To Play Four-Day Cricket And Improve My Bowling – Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan also highlighted his commitment to self-improvement, stating that he is eager to rediscover his form and contribute well to the national team and that he sees four-day cricket as an investment in his skills as well as a strategic move, going into the next year.

Shadab Khan
Shadab Khan Credits: Twitter

“I have tried to invest in myself to play four-day cricket and improve my bowling. If my bowling improves, and along with that, if my batting also improves, it will be beneficial for the Pakistan team,” Shadab Khan added.

Pakistan have been a strong force in white-ball cricket in recent times. The Men in Green made it to the semi-finals of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup before making it to the marquee final in the 2022 edition of the same tournament and would be keen to go one step further in the next edition of the T20 World Cup in West Indies.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Big Bash League

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shadab Khan

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: Star Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Explains The Reason Behind Skipping The Big Bash League And Playing Four-Day Cricket
AUS vs PAK: Star Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Explains The Reason Behind Skipping The Big Bash League And Playing Four-Day Cricket

Dec 9, 2023, 3:33 PM

AUS vs PAK: We&#8217;ve Had A Great Time With Him As The Captain For Pakistan &#8211; Shadab Khan On Babar Azam Stepping Down From Captaincy
AUS vs PAK: We’ve Had A Great Time With Him As The Captain For Pakistan – Shadab Khan On Babar Azam Stepping Down From Captaincy

Dec 9, 2023, 2:36 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan Likely To Return To Playing 11 For Pakistan&#8217;s World Cup Clash Against England After Recovering From Concussion
ODI World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan Likely To Return To Playing 11 For Pakistan’s World Cup Clash Against England After Recovering From Concussion

Nov 4, 2023, 4:38 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: PCB Reveals Why Shadab Khan Was Not Picked For PAK V BAN Match In Kolkata
ODI World Cup 2023: PCB Reveals Why Shadab Khan Was Not Picked For PAK V BAN Match In Kolkata

Oct 31, 2023, 2:22 PM

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 31, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 31, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 31, 2023, 10:22 AM

PAK vs SA Head to Head: Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head, Match No. 26, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
PAK vs SA Head to Head: Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head, Match No. 26, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 27, 2023, 11:37 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy