Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Heated Argument Between Gautam Gambhir And S Sreesanth In Legends League Cricket

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his opinion about the heated exchange between former Indian World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Eliminator on Thursday.

During the elimination game, Gautam Gambhir hit S Sreesanth for a six and a four in the Capitals’ second over, but when the next ball was played towards the fielder for a dot, tempers flared between both the players. Sreesanth and Gambhir exchanged words at the non-striker end at the end of the sixth over, causing heads to turn.

While interacting with the media ahead of his team’s Legends League Cricket match against Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Harbhajan Singh was asked to remark on the event. In response, the Indian legend astounded the reporters by mimicking Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s famous line, saying:

“Bade baad shehro mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain (in big cities, small things keep happening).”

S Sreesanth took to Instagram to complain that Gambhir constantly referred to him as a “fixer.” He also claimed a former teammate of harassing him verbally. Gambhir, on the other hand, has yet to address the issue publicly, but he did make a cryptic statement regarding Sreesanth.

Harbhajan Singh previously had an epic feud with Sreesanth in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. During the first season of the IPL, he slapped Sreesanth after a game. When questioned about the incident, the former spinner stated:

“That is an incident of the past. Let’s not bring that up. What happened then was not right, and I don’t have any hesitation in saying that the fault was mine. I don’t know what happened this time (between Sreesanth and Gambhir). LLC has offered good cricket this year, and it would be better to stick to that only,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Gautam Gambhir is no stranger to controversy during his playing days with many top-quality players. He clashed with Virat Kohli earlier this year during an IPL match in which Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants. A few months later, during the Asia Cup, Gambhir sparked outrage when he responded to an audience member who yelled ‘Kohli.’