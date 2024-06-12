The former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has called the retired Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal as ‘Nalaayak’ after the latter’s controversial statement over religion, while he was discussing the last over bowled by Arshdeep Singh during India’s six-run win over Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Winning the toss, India was invited to bat first on a tricky surface under overcast conditions, as opener Rohit Sharma looked to show his aggressive brand of cricket, before watching the back of Virat Kohli, and later taking the same route himself to the dressing room.

Rishabh Pant played a beautiful knock which helped India to reach 89/3 in 11 overs before a very strong collapse found them getting rolled over for 119, and that too with six balls to spare in the innings.

‘We respect all religions whether it’s Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism or Christianity’- Harbhajan Singh

India were excellent in their bowling performance as they kept the pressure on the Pakistan batters throughout the 20 overs. However, with 48 runs required in 48 balls, and that too with eight wickets in hand, for a moment, it felt like the game was slipping away from the hands.

But once Bumrah dismissed Mohammad Rizwan, the channel opened up, and run-scoring was quite difficult for the rest of their batting line-up, and the 2009 champions fell short six runs in their 20 overs of batting in the 120-run chase.

Arshdeep Singh was bowling the last over of the Pakistan batting, and while discussing the over, the former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal made a disturbing remark on the ‘Sikh’ religion. Akmal, who has been a part of the ARY News broadcast panel, targeted the left-arm pacer.

‘Kuch bhi ho sakta hai, Dekhein last over karna Arshdeep Singh ne hai. Waise uska rhythm nahi laga. 12 bajj gaye hai (Anything can happen here. Arshdeep Singh is going to bowl the last over, and he could miss his rhythm because it’s already 12.’ Akmal told while bursting into laughter with the other panel members of the show.

When their words came to the attention of Harbhajan Singh, he was quick to give Akmal a piece of advice on the subject.

‘This is a very absurd and childish statement that only a ‘Nalaayak’ can make. Kamran Akmal should understand that there is no need to say anything about anyone’s religion and make fun of it.’ The former India spinner Harbhajan Singh remarked during a chat with ANI. ‘I would like to ask Kamran Akmal – Do you know the history of Sikhs, who are Sikhs, and all the work that Sikhs have done to save your community, your mothers, sisters.’

The Pakistan batter, however, apologized with a sorry note.

‘I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to Harbhajan Singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful.’ The wicketkeeper said. ‘I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry.’

The veteran India player, who was part of India’s two World Cup wins in 2007 and 2011 also warned the member of the 2009-T20 World Cup-winning Pakistan team to be careful about his words in the future.

‘Ask this from your ancestors, at 12 o’clock, the Sikhs used to attack Mughals and rescue your mothers and sisters, so stop talking nonsense.’ Harbhajan Singh reflected. ‘It is good that he understood so quickly and apologized but he should never again try to hurt any Sikh or any religion. We respect all religions, whether it is Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism or Christianity.’

Pakistan, after two back-to-back losses, have finally opened their account with the win over Canada. They now need to win their last game over Ireland and expect a few results to go their way to earn tickets for the ‘Super Eight’ stage in the T20 World Cup 2024