Hardik Pandya, India all-rounder, and actress-model Natasa Stankovic announced their separation in July via social media. The couple had dated for four years and married in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The couple then had a lavish wedding a couple of years later and recently renewed their vows as well. They were blessed with one boy who was named Agastya Pandya.

However, early this year, rumors floated that all was not well between Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. There were reports of the two fighting and just before Hardik Pandya announced his divorce from Natasa, she flew back home to Serbia with her son Agastya.

“After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family.

We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both of our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” Hardik and Natasa’s joint statement read on July 18.

Hardik Pandya Became Unbearable For Natasa Stankovic- Divorce Details Out

Despite their public declaration, the pair did not specify the cause for their split. Natasa Stankovic is thought to have struggled to cope with Hardik Pandya’s outgoing nature. The cricketer was “too full of himself” at times, which hurt their relationship.

According to a Times Now story, Natasa Stankovic attempted to conform to Hardik Pandya’s demeanor but felt tired after numerous attempts. After making conscious efforts, she got uncomfortable, and they both agreed that separation was the best option.

“He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realized that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back,” a source was quoted as saying by Times Now.

The source also claimed that it was not an easy decision for Natasa Stankovic and wasn’t taken in haste.

“She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn’t come in one day/ one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her,” the source added.

As of now, Natasa Stankovic is living in Serbia with her son Agastya. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, is enjoying time away from cricket. He is rumored to be dating singer-model Jasmin Walia.

