The famous MIG Cricket Club, where once Sachin Tendulkar, the ‘God of Cricket’ used to train, after a meeting with the managing committee, has decided to provide honorary life membership to the four members of the T20 World Cup 2024 winning team- Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Team India’s vice-captain during the competition, Hardik Pandya has now moved to Mumbai and stays in Bandra, with his brother Krunal Pandya, who too used to train at MIG CC has also got the honorary life membership by the club.

In the past, the club committee had given the same to India cricketers- KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw. The former players of the national side- Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, Nilesh Kulkarni, Subroto Banerjee, who is the current national selector, the former India women’s player Sulakshana Naik, who is a present member of the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC)- all have got the life membership card from the club.

Hardik Pandya and others join a proud list of players to get MIG life membership

The well-known club is a Bandra-situated club, which recognizes young Indian players, and provides them top-class facilities. Amongst MIG CC’s existing life members are Sachin Tendulkar and the India women batter Jamimah Rodrigues.

‘MIG CC is delighted to announce that the club has granted an honorary life membership to all the Indian cricket and billiards players. We are proud to extend this honorary life membership to our cricketing heroes.’ The MIG general secretary Shrikant Shetty told ‘Times of India’ in an exclusive interview. ‘This prestigious recognition honors their dedication, achievements, and contributions to the sports of cricket and billiards in India.’

Hardik Pandya was one of the biggest reasons why India went on to win the title after 17 years. He held his nerve to bowl the last over of the final, besides contributing with both bat and ball for the entire competition.

Hardik Pandya finishes with 144 runs in six innings, at an average of 48 and a strike rate of over 150, with an unbeaten fifty-run knock against Bangladesh, besides picking up 11 wickets in eight innings, at an economy of 7.64.

‘Proposed by cricket secretary Akshay Borkar and seconded by general secretary Shrikant Shetty, the proposal was approved by the club’s board of trustees and managing committee, reflecting the commitment to celebrating the excellence and legacy of Indian cricket.’ Shrikant Shetty noted. ‘As honorary members, these cricketers will enjoy access to the club’s state-of-the-art facilities, participate in exclusive events, and engage with the club’s vibrant community.’

Suryakumar Yadav finished the T20 World Cup 2024, with 199 runs in eight innings, at an average of 28.42 with a strike rate of around 136, with a couple of fifties, while Shivam Dube notched up 133 runs at a strike rate of 114.65.

‘Their accomplishments have inspired millions, and we are honored to welcome them to the MIG CC family. This initiative reaffirms our support for the sport and its champions.’ MIG cricket secretary Akshay Borkar observed.

Yashasvi Jaiswal didn’t feature in any game of the T20 World Cup but has made a successful start in the shortest format of the game, collecting 643 runs in only 19 T20I innings, at an average of around 38, with a strike rate of over 160, with five fifties and one hundred.

‘The honorary life memberships are intended to foster a closer connection between the club and the cricketing fraternity, providing a platform for interaction, mentorship, and the promotion of cricket at all levels.’ Shetty concluded in the statement. ‘The club looks forward to hosting these distinguished athletes and celebrating their ongoing contributions to the game.’