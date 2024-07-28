Hardik Pandya played his first T20I game under new captain Suryakumar Yadav as India defeated Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-match series in Pallekele on July 27, 2024. This was the first time both played together after Hardik was snubbed by the BCCI for India’s T20I captaincy and Suryakumar Yadav was preferred.

Rohit Sharma declared his retirement from Twenty20 International cricket after leading the squad to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to find Rohit’s replacement in T20Is. Many believed that Hardik Pandya would be elected captain, given his experience as vice-captain.

The selection committee, however, chose Suryakumar Yadav as skipper for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Hardik missed the opportunity to lead the Indian team due to previous injuries and workload management. Ajit Agarkar, chief selector, also clarified the selection during the press conference.

However, former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that he was confident that the two stars of the Indian team won’t have any trouble working together.

Staff must have talked to Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya- Paras Mhambrey

Paras Mhambrey was certain that the new coaching staff and selectors had discussed the leadership changes with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. Mhambrey stated that team management should have discussed the modifications so that everyone was aware of them.

“I am sure the new staff has had a conversation with them. Maybe the chairman of the selector has kept them in the loop, saying that this is the way forward. I think no decision is just taken randomly. I don’t think just randomly decide that we are going to do it. So, you have that conversation with individuals. I am sure they have had that conversation with them. So, I think if both parties are aware of why a certain decision the environment shouldn’t change because you have already had that conversation,” Mhambrey said on News18.

He also stated that the new coaching staff must clarify each player’s role in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026. He stated that this guarantees that everyone knows their role in the India T20I team.

“But as far as the road plan is concerned, I thought the new staff have to decide to drive this. Have that discussion where, what is their future, right? In terms of where do they see this team going forward and where do they fit in. As you said, this conversation is already on. Yeah. So, I think, that’s the way I feel that I am sure they must have done it,” Mhambrey further stated.

The Men in Blue will face Sri Lanka in the second match of the ongoing T20I series at the same venue in Pallekele on Sunday, July 28.

