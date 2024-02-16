Ludwig Kaiser: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Ludwig Kaiser is a German professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. He is active in the wrestling world since 2009 and worked in many European wrestling promotions including Westside Xtreme Wrestling. Currently, he is working as a member of the famous WWE stable Imperium and he is active on Monday Night RAW.

Ludwig Kaiser Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Kaiser is 6’3″ and his billed weight is 220 lbs. He was born on 8 July 1990 and currently, the formal two times NXT Tag Team Champion is 33 year old. He is a German professional wrestler who is currently active on WWE Monday Night RAW and he is also a member of the famous WWE stable Imperium led by The Ring General Gunther.

Ludwig Kaiser Early Life

Kaiser was born on 8 July 1990 and currently, he is 33 year old. Pinneberg, Schleswig-Holstein, West Germany is the place where Ludwig Kaiser born. He is the son of famous European professional wrestler Axel Dieter. He trained for amateur boxing and grappling during his early days but his ultimate goal always remained professional wrestling.

Ludwig Kaiser is a 33 year old German professional wrestler who has worked in major European wrestling promotions and won multiple prestigious Championships. He is currently under contract with WWE and right now he is active in Monday Night RAW. He is a member of the famous WWE stable Imperium led by the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Ludwig Kaiser WWE Debut

Kaiser made his WWE in ring debut back in 2017 in a house show where he faced former NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong in a losing effort. He made his television debut in WWE in an episode of the NXT where he faced Keith Lee. He lost his first match on television. He made his main roster debut on April 8 2022 along with Gunther in an episode of Smackdown.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Kaiser is one of the fewest German professional wrestlers who ever worked in WWE. He began his wrestling career in Westside Xtreme Wrestling in 2009. It is a German professional wrestling promotion based in Gelsenkirchen. He was only 18 years old when he joined the world of professional wrestling. He remained active in the mentioned promotion for nearly a decade.

In Ring Debut

His first match was against his German professional wrestler Dan Marshall. He lost his first match. The promotion did not think he was ready for wrestling yet and he needed to train for over 3 and a half years to get his next match. In July 2012 he teamed up with Da Mack to take on the team of Walter and Michael Isotov and beat them. Walter is now famously going by the name of Gunther.

Success in wXw

Kaiser and Da Mack had been an excellent Tag Team in Westside Xtreme Wrestling and they were one of the best tag teams of their time. Together they won the wXw World Tag Team Championship two times in total. Kaiser also challenged for other championships in the mentioned promotion but he could not win a lot of titles.

However, he won the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship which was the biggest prize of the promotion. He won the mentioned Championship one time. He spent most of his wrestling career in wXw and he went on to become one of the biggest stars of the promotion. In 2017 he made a number of appearances in the British professional wrestling promotion Progress Wrestling.

Other Indie Promotions

He could not be very successful in Progress Wrestling as he could never win any championships in the mentioned promotion. He also worked in other independent circuit promotions and won multiple championships from all over the European independent circuit. He was already a household name in the European wrestling world.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Ludwig Kaiser Ludwig Kaiser Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Ludwig Kaiser Height 6’3” Ludwig Kaiser Weight 220 lbs. Relationship Status Married Ludwig Kaiser Net Worth $1 million – $3 Million Ludwig Kaiser Eye Color Blue Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 2009 Mentor * Ludwig Kaiser Signature Moves Running Uppercut, Green Bay Plunge Finishing Move(s) Swinging DDT Theme Song / Ludwig Kaiser Song / Ludwig Kaiser Music Prepare to Fight Catchphrases *

Ludwig Kaiser Net Worth & Salary

The exact figure of the current net worth of Kaiser is still not known. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Kaiser is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million to $3 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $250,000 as his annual salary in WWE. He is currently active in the Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion.

Ludwig Kaiser Family

Kaiser was born on 8 July 1990 in Pinneberg, Schleswig-Holstein, West Germany. He was the son of legendary European professional wrestler Axel Dieter who was active in the wrestling world throughout the 70s and the 80s and had some excellent matches with some of the top wrestling stars throughout the wrestling world.

Championships and Accomplishments

Kaiser was pretty successful on the European independent circuit as he won multiple championships from all over Europe. In the NXT he won the NXT Tag Team Championship two times with Fabian Aichner. He has been working in the main roster since April 2022 but he could not win any championships in the main roster yet.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Fabian Aichner Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) EWP Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Da Mack Great Bear Grand Championship (1 time) GSW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Da Mack NFC First Fighter Championship (1 time), International NCW Cruiserweight Championship (1 time), First Fighter Tournament (2010) PWF North-European Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 240 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2020 wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship (1 time), wXw World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Da Mack, Mitteldeutschland Cup (2014), Four Nations Cup (2015) Records NXT Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Kaiser has mostly been treated as a tag team wrestler throughout his WWE career and he has also been a sidekick of the current WWE Intercontinental Champion The Ring General Gunther. But recently we have got to see a darker singles side of Kaiser when he delivered a brutal beat down to the former WWE champion Kofi Kingston. This attack established him as one of the biggest heels in WWE right now.

Personal Information Table

Ludwig Kaiser Real Name / Full Name Marcel Barthel Birth Date 8 July 1990 Ludwig Kaiser Age 33 Relationship Status In a Relationship Zodiac Sign Cancer Birthplace Pinneberg, Schleswig-Holstein, West Germany Nationality German Hometown Pinneberg, Schleswig-Holstein, West Germany School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Ludwig Kaiser Ethnicity Height Current Residence Southern California Hobbies * Ludwig Kaiser Tattoo *

Ludwig Kaiser Movies and TV Shows

There is no report on whether Kaiser has ever appeared in any movies or television series as of now. He never appeared in any series even as a guest star. He is currently signed to WWE so we can definitely expect him to gain more success and same in the future, and we can also expect him to appear in future movies and television series.

Ludwig Kaiser Wife

Kaiser is reportedly in a relationship with his Cello professional wrestler Tiffany Stratton. She has been under contract with WWE since 2021 and she has also been a former NXT Women’s champion. She has recently made her main roster debut and currently, she is active in Friday Night SmackDown. Kaiser and Stratton have been in a relationship from 2023.

Success in WWE

Early WWE Days

In 2017 Kaiser got the biggest call of his career when he got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE. Upon signing with the promotion he got a new ring name, Marcel Barthel, and he was assigned to the development territory of WWE which is the NXT. He made his NXT debut in a live event against Roderick Strong in a losing effort.

Television Debut

He made his television debut in August 2017 where he faced Keith Lee. He lost his first NXT match on television. In December, he formed a tag team with Fabian Aichner who is currently going by the ring name of Giovanni Vinci. They regularly competed in NXT UK where they also allied with Walter and Alexander Wolfe to form the legendary stable Imperium.

Imperium

Kaiser and Fabian Aichner remained a regular tag team in the NXT and they were one of the top tag teams of the NXT during their time. They won the NXT Tag Team Championship two times in total. In 2022, Kaiser made his main roster debut along with Gunther as his manager. He was given the new ring name Ludwig Kaiser.

Early Main Roster Debut

Later, Aichner also arrived in the main roster with the name Giovani Vinci to form the imperium in the main roster. During the early days of his main roster career, Kaiser was mostly a jobber and the main focus was on Gunther. He lost almost all the singles matches he had. It never looked like he had any bigger future in WWE.

Recent Days

But slowly his position in the main roster started to improve. He received some big victories over some of the bigger names in the WWE roster including Matt Riddle. Recently he has had an excellent feud with The New Day, especially with Kofi Kingston. Despite being a mid card feud, it received a lot of praise from the fans. Finally it looks like Kaiser will receive a decent mid card push soon.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Ludwig Kaiser

Kaiser what have many single feuds in his WWE career so far but mostly Tag Team feuds. One of their best Tag Team rivals in the NXT was MSK. It was the time when he was working as a tag team with Fabian Aichner and MSK was the team of Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Together they had multiple excellent Tag Team matches and they defeated each other to win NXT Tag Team Championship.

Recently, he had an excellent singles rivalry with the former WWE World Champion Kofi Kingston. This feud really helped Kaiser to boost himself as a singles wrestler. Kaiser and Vinci also had a tag team rivalry with the New Day. Kaiser attacked both Kingston and Xavier Woods to deliver extreme beatdowns to both of them.

Ludwig Kaiser Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Kaiser had to go through multiple injuries throughout his career. But thankfully, no injuries could ever cause any severe damage to his professional wrestling career. We seriously hope that he remains immune from all types of injuries in his future wrestling career.

Other Details

Kaiser has only appeared in two WWE video games so far. The first ever WWE video game in which he appeared was WWE 2K22. He also appeared in WWE 2K23 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series. We can definitely expect him to appear in the upcoming video game in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K24.

Ludwig Kaiser Salary $250,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Ludwig Kaiser Social Media Accounts

Ludwig Kaiser is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 152K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Ludwig Kaiser Instagram.

Ludwig Kaiser Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Beyond/CZW/PCW/WXw 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) BJW/CZW/WXw 1 (12.50%) 1 (12.50%) 6 (75.00%) CZW/WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 51 (30.91%) 4 (2.42%) 110 (66.67%) NXT UK 11 (61.11%) 2 (11.11%) 5 (27.78%) PROGRESS 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) TNA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 24 (17.39%) 3 (2.17%) 111 (80.43%) WXw 124 (61.69%) 4 (1.99%) 73 (36.32%) WXw/GWF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) TOTAL 215 (39.59%) 14 (2.58%) 314 (57.83%)

Ludwig Kaiser Manager

Kaiser does not have any professional manager at this moment but he is regularly managed by his teammate; Giovanni Vinci and sometimes he even gets managed by the Ring General Gunther himself. Kaiser himself also regularly manages WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and sometimes Giovanni Vinci as well.

FAQS

Q. When did Ludwig Kaiser start wrestling?

A. Ludwig Kaiser started working in 2009

Q. How tall is Ludwig Kaiser in feet?

A. Ludwig Kaiser is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Ludwig Kaiser manager?

A. Ludwig Kaiser gets managed by his Imperium teammates Gunther and Giovanni Vinci

Q. What is current Ludwig Kaiser song?

A. Ludwig Kaiser uses the song ‘Prepare to Fight’ which is also the theme song of Imperium

Q. Who is Ludwig Kaiser mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Ludwig Kaiser father?

A. Ludwig Kaiser’s father was famous European professional wrestler Axel Dieter

Q. Who is currently Ludwig Kaiser girlfriend?

A. Famous professional wrestler Tiffany Stratton is the current girlfriend of Ludwig Kaiser. Stratton is currently active on Friday Night Smackdown

Q. Who is Ludwig Kaiser brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Ludwig Kaiser worth?

A. Kaiser’s net worth is something around $1 million to $3 million

Q. How many times Ludwig Kaiser won the NXT Tag Team title?

A. Kaiser had been a two times NXT Tag Team Champion