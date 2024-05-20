Liv Morgan is considered to be one of the most gorgeous female professional wrestlers of this generation and she expectedly has many eyes on her. Unlike many of her colleagues, she has always been private about her dating life although there was news about it. However, she recently surprised the fans by revealing her current status and that’s single.

Despite no public acceptance, Liv Morgan was previously rumored to be dating her fellow wrestler Bo Dallas. The two never confirmed their relationship or shared photos together but the pair were frequently seen in public. But they can no longer be considered a pair.

“I’m In The Best Shape Of My Life,” WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Wipes Out Retirement Rumors

During an appearance on the Open Thoughts podcast, Liv Morgan disclosed that she is single and that dating is no longer her priority in life. This implied that her relationship with Dallas had ended although his name was never taken directly,

“I’m single. I feel like it’s like, what are your priorities? Right now my priorities are not to date and it’s to be the best I can be. I know I’m a little bit selfish with my time right now and I don’t wanna give you my time and take away from me.”

Stephanie McMahon’s Latest Status With The WWE Following 2024 WWE Draft Appearance

Liv Morgan assumed to part ways with Bo Dallas in early 2024

In the body cam footage released by the Law and Crime Network from her December 2023 arrest for marijuana possession, Liv Morgan was seen calling Bo Dallas to pick her up and arrange bail. This incident indicated they were still in a relationship at the end of 2023. But those circumstances seem to have changed since then as the two had probably gone separate ways.

At this point, Liv Morgan is scheduled to face Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship at the King & Queen Of The Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia on May 25th. Even Bo Dallas is also reportedly set to return to WWE TV as Uncle Howdy and resume his late brother Bray Wyatt’s angle. This could also happen at the Saudi Arabia PLE.

Since her TV return at Royal Rumble 2024, Liv Morgan has been on a self-proclaimed revenge tour which earned her numerous championship opportunities but she repeatedly came up short. Time will tell if she succeeds at King & Queen Of The Ring PLE.