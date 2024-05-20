Cora Jade was just making her comeback to WWE NXT after a long hiatus by the end of 2023 only to suffer another setback. She was forced to step away from WWE television soon after that comeback and that hiatus isn’t coming to an end, soon. A few months after her injury, she recently surprised the WWE NXT audience by showing up at a recent live event but that won’t change her status on TV.

During the recent NXT live event at Fort Pierce, Cora Jade made this shocking return and decided to cut a promo where she revealed that she is just a few months away from making it back to action inside the squared circle. She also decided to call out NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, making it clear she will be gunning for the title soon after that happens. This also led to a response from Roxanne Perez on Twitter.

Stephanie McMahon’s Latest Status With The WWE Following 2024 WWE Draft Appearance

In an update from Ringside News, Cora Jade is dealing with an ACL injury which takes anywhere between 9 to 11 months to fully heal and be cleared by the WWE for in-ring competition. Considering that the injury occurred by the end of January, her earliest possible return date for in-ring competition should be somewhere around October.

Tiffany Stratton Racist Video Became More Serious In WWE Than Initial Speculation

Cora Jade found a new real-life partner during injury hiatus

There’s no doubt about Cora Jade being one of the most talented female wrestlers on the WWE NXT Women’s roster but she is yet to get her big break on the scene. After recently making her comeback to the scene following a hiatus, many anticipated a big push to be around her but that got scrapped after this ACL injury was picked up.

During the hiatus, Cora Jade’s personal life continued to be one of the discussed topics for the IWC as she entered a new relationship. Previously linked romantically with Bron Breakker, the NXT star confirmed her split from him earlier this year.

But Cora Jade also introduced her followers to her new real-life beau, Vincent Winey, through a series of photos on her Instagram stories. Winey is a football player associated with Morehead State University Athletics.