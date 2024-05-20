Just like a fine wine, Natalya Neidhart has been sharpening her wrestling skills with her growing age. There have been reports available regarding her WWE contract coming to an expiry which further led to doubts about her career in the company, moving forward. While the uncertainty still remains, she affirms not having any plans to hang up the boots.

In a recent interview on Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Natalya Neidhart discussed her passion for professional wrestling which comes within her, genetically. Despite having future aspirations in the WWE, she does have the wish to face other talents outside of WWE which could be a tease of leaving the brand ahead of her contract expiry.

WWE NXT: Cora Jade’s In-Ring Status Following Appearance On May 20 Live Event

Natalya Neidhart has the desire to face non-WWE talents

“I want to still keep moving forward in the business. People say, ‘When’re you gonna slow down? When are you gonna retire?’ I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life, I’m doing the best work of my career. I just have so much more I want to do,” Natalya Neidhart continued.

“There are so many more women in the industry that I want to work with. Not just in WWE, but I want to work with Gail Kim. I want to work with Jordynne Grace. I see some of these Japanese girls that I admire so much. Some of them come and train with me, but one day, I want to work with these girls.”

McKenzie Mitchell Wants To Make WWE Comeback “To Be Part Of This Family”

Natalya Neidhart always had the dedication to helping other wrestlers improve. At The Dungeon 2.0, she and her husband, TJ Wilson, have recently assisted stars like Liv Morgan and Angelo Dawkins in honing their skills. As a member of the legendary Hart family, she feels the responsibility to spread wrestling as much as she can and she is dedicated to the act.

As far as her contract is concerned, it does come as a shocker that Natalya Neidhart may not remain a WWE Superstar, next month. With many contracts expiring this year, the Canadian talent seems to be one of them and WWE hasn’t approached her. While speaking on Fightful’s The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp talked about the veteran’s contractual status with WWE and noted that she is set to become a free agent in a couple of weeks.