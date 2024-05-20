Despite being one of the pioneers of the modern era of professional wrestling, Saraya wasn’t much used in a physical capacity inside the ring in recent times on AEW TV. This made her global fans upset to a large extent. Now after a long time, she will finally be back in action on AEW’s flagship show in a tag team match.

As announced for the latest upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya will team up with her Outcasts partner Harley Cameron to compete against the team of AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and her tag partner Mariah May.

With this, Saraya will feature in her first in-ring appearance in over three months. In her final match before this ongoing in-ring hiatus, she teamed with Ruby Soho to take on Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale on the February 7 edition of AEW Rampage to come up short.

Saraya’s original friends from Outcasts left her side

That match ended on a further sour note for Saraya as Ruby Soho left her in the ring and her their association with The Outcasts in light of what the former was plotting against her for weeks to separate her from Angelo Parker.

In January of last year, Saraya formed The Outcasts by recruiting Toni Storm and Ruby Soho by her side. Down the road, Storm turned her back on the stable at All Out, last year. To make up for her absence, Harley Cameron was further recruited who remains the only other member currently by the side of the former WWE Divas Champion.

AEW Dynamite May 22 episode match card

The May 22 episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, and as noted above, it will be the final episode before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event on Sunday, May 26. The confirmed match card for this episode is given below,

– Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

– Three-way number-one contender’s match for FTW championship: Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Keith

– Roderick Strong & Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy & Will Ospreay

– Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Saraya & Harley Cameron

– Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black

– Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh

– Bullet Club Gold in a promo session

– Konosuke Takeshita vs. Matt Sydal

– Preview for Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing

– Jon Moxley will be present on AEW Dynamite