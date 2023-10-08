Hardik Pandya Has The Ability To Play Like Yuvraj Singh – Mohammad Kaif Backs Indian All-rounder To Come Good In The ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif asserts that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will play the role of Yuvraj Singh’s World Cup-winning performance in 2011 in the ongoing marquee event on home soil. The Men in Blue will take on Australia in the first game of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai.

Hardik Pandya has been the best all-rounder for India at the moment in the white-ball format of the game and stepped up for the Men in Blue in the crunch moment of the game. The 29-year-old balances this Indian team perfectly and his form with bat and ball will be crucial for the team in the marquee event.

Speaking on Star Sports, Mohammad Kaif believes that Hardik Pandya prepares a lot before going into his practice session, knowing his role in the team, and believes that he has got ability to make a difference with the bat in the middle overs. He continued, saying that Pandya is capable of Yuvraj Singh’s position for India at the 2011 World Cup.

“Hardik Pandya always prepares a plan before going to nets. He already knows what he needs to work on. The way we have seen him batting shows that he has his plan for the last 10 overs. He is hitting the shots straight along the ground, indicating that he has a proper plan for hitting the ball in a V-shape and straight only.”

“Recently, we have seen Hardik Pandya playing at number 3, and 4 in IPL but he playing at number 6 for India and will play the same role, that Yuvraj Singh has played in the 2011 World Cup. Hardik Pandya has the ability to play like Yuvraj Singh, who played and finished the game at number 6 for India in the 2011 World Cup with both ball and bat,” Mohammad Kaif said.

Hardik Pandya has been an X-factor player for the Indian side in white-ball cricket since the all-rounder provides a proper 6th bowling option in the team, who can deliver with the bat for the Men in Blue lower down the order and provides breakthroughs with both new ball and old ball.

Hardik Pandya Will Definitely Play A Significant Role In This World Cup – Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif said that Hardik Pandya mainly focuses more on hitting more boundaries and sixes during his practice sessions and backs the Indian all-rounder to play an important role for the team in the ODI World Cup on home soil.

“Observing his net practice sessions, I get the feeling that his main goal is to hit fours and sixes straight down the middle of the ground, indicating that he is following his game plan. Hardik Pandya will definitely play a significant role in this World Cup,” Mohammad Kaif added.

The Indian all-rounder has played a crucial role in the Indian team over the last few years, and his ability to offer balance in the playing 11 helped the Indian team to register many memorable victories in recent years and would look to make an impactful performance for the side in the mega event.