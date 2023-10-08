SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

Hardik Pandya Has The Ability To Play Like Yuvraj Singh – Mohammad Kaif Backs Indian All-rounder To Come Good In The ODI World Cup 2023

SW Desk

Oct 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM

Hardik Pandya Has The Ability To Play Like Yuvraj Singh &#8211; Mohammad Kaif Backs Indian All-rounder To Come Good In The ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif asserts that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will play the role of Yuvraj Singh’s World Cup-winning performance in 2011 in the ongoing marquee event on home soil. The Men in Blue will take on Australia in the first game of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai.

Hardik Pandya has been the best all-rounder for India at the moment in the white-ball format of the game and stepped up for the Men in Blue in the crunch moment of the game. The 29-year-old balances this Indian team perfectly and his form with bat and ball will be crucial for the team in the marquee event.

Speaking on Star Sports, Mohammad Kaif believes that Hardik Pandya prepares a lot before going into his practice session, knowing his role in the team, and believes that he has got ability to make a difference with the bat in the middle overs. He continued, saying that Pandya is capable of Yuvraj Singh’s position for India at the 2011 World Cup.

“Hardik Pandya always prepares a plan before going to nets. He already knows what he needs to work on. The way we have seen him batting shows that he has his plan for the last 10 overs. He is hitting the shots straight along the ground, indicating that he has a proper plan for hitting the ball in a V-shape and straight only.” 

Mohammad Kaif And Gautam Gambhir
Mohammad Kaif And Gautam Gambhir Credits: Twitter

“Recently, we have seen Hardik Pandya playing at number 3, and 4 in IPL but he playing at number 6 for India and will play the same role, that Yuvraj Singh has played in the 2011 World Cup. Hardik Pandya has the ability to play like Yuvraj Singh, who played and finished the game at number 6 for India in the 2011 World Cup with both ball and bat,” Mohammad Kaif said.

Hardik Pandya has been an X-factor player for the Indian side in white-ball cricket since the all-rounder provides a proper 6th bowling option in the team, who can deliver with the bat for the Men in Blue lower down the order and provides breakthroughs with both new ball and old ball.

Hardik Pandya Will Definitely Play A Significant Role In This World Cup – Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif said that Hardik Pandya mainly focuses more on hitting more boundaries and sixes during his practice sessions and backs the Indian all-rounder to play an important role for the team in the ODI World Cup on home soil.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya Credits: Twitter

“Observing his net practice sessions, I get the feeling that his main goal is to hit fours and sixes straight down the middle of the ground, indicating that he is following his game plan. Hardik Pandya will definitely play a significant role in this World Cup,”  Mohammad Kaif added.

The Indian all-rounder has played a crucial role in the Indian team over the last few years, and his ability to offer balance in the playing 11 helped the Indian team to register many memorable victories in recent years and would look to make an impactful performance for the side in the mega event.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Hardik Pandya

India National Cricket Team

Mohammad Kaif

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Luckily The Ball To Steve Smith Turned A Little More &#8211; Ravindra Jadeja Pleased With His Bowling Against Australia
ODI World Cup 2023: Luckily The Ball To Steve Smith Turned A Little More – Ravindra Jadeja Pleased With His Bowling Against Australia

Oct 9, 2023, 3:14 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: We Still Felt That New Ball Was Doing Enough &#8211; Josh Hazelwood On Virat Kohli&#8217;s Catch Drop Of His Bowling
ODI World Cup 2023: We Still Felt That New Ball Was Doing Enough – Josh Hazelwood On Virat Kohli’s Catch Drop Of His Bowling

Oct 9, 2023, 2:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Enjoyed The First Win Even Though It Wasn&#8217;t A Great Performance &#8211; Mickey Arthur
ODI World Cup 2023: I Enjoyed The First Win Even Though It Wasn’t A Great Performance – Mickey Arthur

Oct 9, 2023, 1:40 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Relishing The Pressure Is One Of The Most Important Aspects &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Hails Virat Kohl For His Match-winning Knock At Chepauk
ODI World Cup 2023: Relishing The Pressure Is One Of The Most Important Aspects – Sunil Gavaskar Hails Virat Kohl For His Match-winning Knock At Chepauk

Oct 9, 2023, 1:12 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Fightback That We Saw Was The Most Impressive, So Other Teams Will Have To Watch Out &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar
ODI World Cup 2023: The Fightback That We Saw Was The Most Impressive, So Other Teams Will Have To Watch Out – Sunil Gavaskar

Oct 9, 2023, 1:00 PM

I Was Like &#8216;Just Wake Me Up When It&#8217;s All Over&#8217; &#8211; Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals The Tense Moment When Virat Kohli Top Edged The Ball Against Australia
I Was Like ‘Just Wake Me Up When It’s All Over’ – Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals The Tense Moment When Virat Kohli Top Edged The Ball Against Australia

Oct 9, 2023, 12:08 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links