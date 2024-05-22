Hardik Pandya received praise from former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, claiming that he might do something spectacular at the T20 World Cup 2024. Hardik Pandya will be India’s vice-captain at the event which begins on June 1 and will be played in the USA and the West Indies.

Despite concerns about vice-captain Pandya’s form, which has failed to find his hitting rhythm in the IPL, Yuvraj remains optimistic about the all-rounder’s performance at the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Although Pandya has shown glimpses of rediscovering his bowling form in the IPL, his batting record has been subpar, scoring only 216 runs in 14 games at an average of 18. The dip comes after he returned from a protracted injury layoff that began with the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“Well, the good thing is that the selection has been made. (Selectors see) how players have performed at international cricket and then they look at IPL form. Just not the IPL form. Because if you look at the IPL form, Hardik’s not done well. Looking at his background for India, what he’s done for India, it is important that he’s in the squad. I think his bowling is going to be important, and his fitness is going to be important. And I think he might do something really special in this World Cup,” Yuvraj told ICC.

Also under Pandya’s captaincy, Mumbai Indians became the first team to be eliminated from the race for playoffs in IPL 2024. MI finished at the bottom of the points table with 4 wins and 10 losses in the league stage.

“Shivam Dube can make a huge difference in Indian middle order” – Yuvraj Singh

Prior to India’s team selection, Yuvraj spoke with the ICC about his role as T20 World Cup ambassador. At the time, the former two-time World Cup winner predicted that Shivam Dube would make the team after his strong IPL achievements.

Notably, Dube has often been referred to as Yuvraj Singh 2.0. Dube scored 396 runs in 14 games for the Chennai Super Kings while striking at 162.3.

“I think with Shivam Dube, the last T20 series he played for India, I think he did well. And he’s been very consistent in the IPL as well. I just felt the kind of form he’s in, it was important for him to be in the squad. I really think he can make a huge difference in the middle order or the lower middle order, so it’s good to see him in the Indian T20 squad,” Yuvraj said.

India will begin its T20 World Cup journey on June 5 agaisnt Ireland and will clash with Pakistan in a blockbuster match on June 9 in New York.

