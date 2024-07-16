Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav- The BCCI is still mulling who will be the next India T20I captain to replace Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma retired from the format after leading India to the T20 World Cup 2024 win in the USA and West Indies last month.

Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as India captain in 2021 and led India to the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup as well. Rohit Sharma has an excellent record as captain in T20Is for India and it was the right time for him to move aside for the next generation in the shortest format.

While Shubman Gill captained a young India team to a 4-1 T20I series win over Zimbabwe, the real challenge for the next era of Indian cricket begins on the tour of Sri Lanka. New head coach Gautam Gambhir will begin his tenure with India playing 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Sri Lanka in July-August.

There are reports of Rohit Sharma resting for the ODI leg as well and KL Rahul captaining the side in his stead. However, the captaincy of the T20I team would be a permanent appointment keeping in mind the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya- two prime contenders for India’s T20I captaincy

Indian cricket is in a difficult situation. Could the team’s vice-captain Hardik Pandya take over as captain, or could premier batter Suryakumar Yadav be given the reins?

The decision must be made quickly because India will play three T20I games against Sri Lanka beginning this month, which will also mark the debut of new coach and former India opener Gautam Gambhir. India will also play three ODIs following the T20Is.

Pandya may have been a clear pick after his vital part in India’s title victory over South Africa in Barbados last year, but the Baroda player’s questionable fitness record has prompted Suryakumar to be considered. Gambhir’s vote will also be vital as the BCCI executives and selectors decide on who will replace Rohit.

Hardik Pandya had captained India in 2022-23 in place of Rohit Sharma when Rohit focused on ODIs for the World Cup. When Hardik Pandya was unavailable, Suryakumar Yadav captained India against Australia and South Africa.

“It is a delicate matter. There is an argument on both sides of the debate and thus everyone is not on the same page. Hardik’s fitness is an issue but he played a big role in breaking India’s ICC jinx. As for Suryakumar, we have received feedback from the team that his captaincy style was well received by the dressing room,” a BCCI source was quoted by Indian Express.

The decision-makers within the board felt Pandya could be the choice to lead the Indian side as he was appointed as vice-captain of the Indian team during the World Cup.

It is also understood that Pandya has informed the BCCI that he will not be part of the ODI squad for the Lanka tour, citing personal concerns. The Indian squad will play three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka from August 2 to 7.

Those in the know further say Gambhir has persuaded all senior players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, to play three ODIs against Sri Lanka, as the Indian squad will have one more extended vacation after that.

