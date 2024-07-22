During the recent season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024, playing for the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya was going through such a tough time, having to make his appearance back in the old franchise, besides also being appointed as the captain of the team, replacing Rohit Sharma.

The fans didn’t welcome him pleasantly at any ground during the entire event, as it showed the effect mentally in the Indian all-rounder, who struggled with both bat and ball in the competition, as questions started to raise over his selection for the incoming T20 World Cup 2024.

However, the selectors and captain Rohit put their faith in Hardik Pandya, who came up with some incredible performances in the 20-over event, in all-round contributions, and the moment he got the chance to bowl the last over of the final in the World Cup, it was known that he had retained the confidence of the Indian team management.

‘Hardik Pandya hasn’t played for…’- Former Australian batter

The former Baroda coach and Australia batter Dav Whatmore has spoken about how he fails to understand the reason behind Hardik Pandya being coined as ‘Baroda all-rounder’, even after the fact, that the veteran hasn’t played for the domestic side for around so many years.

The last time, he turned up for Baroda in the red-ball format was back in 2018, when the 30-year-old faced Mumbai during the Ranji Trophy before his fitness issues never allowed him to make a return in the format.

Just when it seemed like everything had been going in the favor of Hardik Pandya after a successful season with the bat and ball in the 20-over event, it went downhill, as he was ignored for being the next T20I captain for India. The new management went with Suryakumar Yadav, keeping the all-rounder on the sidelines.

‘There’s still some individuals who don’t play white-ball cricket. For example, my last few years in Baroda, Hardik Pandya wouldn’t ever play white-ball cricket.’ The 70-year-old expressed during his interaction with “Pak passion’, a YouTube channel from Pakistan. ‘It always amuses me that he’s termed as the all-rounder from Baroda but he hasn’t played for Baroda for years! So, yes, there are some who don’t do that.’

The veteran was part of the Baroda side from 2021 to 2023. Recent reports have claimed that the ODI team selection of Hardik Pandya will be done only based on his performances in domestic cricket in the upcoming season, the selection committee is looking ahead to make their best side for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

‘But recently, I’ve seen that the BCCI have been keen that players participate in Ranji Trophy as well as other two formats to ensure they see cricket as sports. Efforts are made to make sure 4-day cricket is not neglected.’ The Ceylon-born observed in the interview.

Also Read: ‘Ravindra Jadeja Is….’- Ajit Agarkar And Gautam Gambhir Reveal All-Rounder’s Future

Whenever Hardik is in supreme touch, India will have the luxury of going with a balanced side. His presence is that much vital in the team, especially for the white-ball formats. When it comes to the 50-over games, the Gujarat-born has managed 1769 runs in 61 innings, at an average of 34 with a strike rate of 110, besides picking up 84 wickets at an economy of 5.55.

When it comes to the shortest format of the game, Pandya has drilled 1492 runs in 77 innings, at a strike rate of over 140, with four fifties, including his 84 scalps at an economy of just over eight.

Hardik Pandya will be in action again during the upcoming three-match T20I series, starting on July 27, in Sri Lanka.