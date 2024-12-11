Haris Rauf from Pakistan has beaten close competition from India’s Jasprit Bumrah and has been named the ICC Player of the Month award for November 2024, as announced by the ICC on December 11, 2024.

Apart from Bumrah, Haris Rauf also defeated competition from South Africa’s Marco Jansen to win the award.

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf performed admirably with the ball in November. He was a key reason why the Mohammad Rizwan-led team won the ODI series in Australia after more than two decades.

Haris Rauf’s performance for Pakistan against Australia in the recent ODI series catalyst to his win

Haris Rauf was on fire with the ball in the ODI series. He began the series with a three-wicket haul at Melbourne. His greatest performance came in the second match of the series, where he took five wickets. This occurred when Pakistan was trailing in the series, as he recorded figures of 5/29 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Haris Rauf went on to take two more wickets in the series decider, earning Player of the Series recognition. He finished with 10 scalps at an economy of only five, enabling his squad to win the series 2-1 and carving their name in the record books.

Haris Rauf’s bowling form continued in the T20Is against Australia. He took five wickets in the series before finishing the month with three more in Zimbabwe. On the whole, Rauf picked 18 wickets in the games that he played in November.

Danni Wyatt wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month for November

England’s Danni Wyatt claimed the CC Women’s Player of the Month for November 2024. This followed her strong exploits with the bat against South Africa, which helped her team win the series.

Danni Wyatt scored 142 runs throughout three games, with an impressive average of 71 and a blistering strike rate of 163.21. She also became the tenth player in WT20I history to surpass 3000 runs, and the first English player to do so. Overall, she is the second-fastest to complete the accomplishment.

“I am delighted and honored to win this award. I’d like to say a big thank you to all my teammates and coaches who I work with and who encourage me every day. On a personal level, it’s been pleasing to perform consistently and the aim individually and collectively as a team is to continue this as we build up to the Ashes and another big year of cricket coming up next year,” Danni Wyatt stated as per ICC.

