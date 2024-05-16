Haris Rauf, the Pakistani pacer, will only be selected in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad if he fulfills one big condition. Pakistan is the only team who haven’t named their final squad for the ICC event which begins in June and will be played in the USA and West Indies.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is just more than a fortnight away to begin, with 19 out of the 20 teams so far announcing their provisional squads for the tournament, with the final deadline being on May 25th.

Pakistan recently defeated Ireland 2-1 in the recent T20I series and will now play England in four T20Is before the T20 World Cup.

One of the Men in Green’s main concerns is if Haris Rauf, one of their top pace bowlers, can be included in the squad because of his reoccurring injury problems. Rauf has not played any cricket since injuring his shoulder during the PSL 2024 and while he has been named in the provisional squad, his final selection remains in doubt.

Haris Rauf needs to prove 100% fitness to be selected in T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Haris Rauf was named to the Pakistan squad for the series against Ireland but did not play a single game. He suffered a shoulder dislocation in February while playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2024.

He hasn’t played a game since because he hasn’t felt well enough. As a result, his participation in the T20 World Cup remains uncertain.

According to Pakistani news agency Geo News, Haris Rauf can only be selected for the T20 World Cup 2024 if he can demonstrate that he is fully fit to play.

According to the Geo News report, Pakistan’s selectors have yet to pick which 15 players will make the final T20 World Cup roster in 2024. They have announced an 18-man squad for the T20I series against England and are having difficulty reducing it to 15.

In all likelihood, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha, and Hasan Ali will be traveling reserves, while the remaining 15 guys from the series against England will form the core team for the major tournament in the United States and the Caribbean.

According to the article, Pakistan would likely declare their T20 World Cup 2024 roster following the first T20I against England on May 22.

Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside archrival India, the United States, Canada, and Ireland. Fans will be looking forward to the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match, which will take place at Nassau County Stadium in New York on June 9.

