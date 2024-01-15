sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Haris Rauf Was On The Verge Of Retiring From International Cricket Due To Mohammad Hafeez: Report

All

Cricket News

Haris Rauf Was On The Verge Of Retiring From International Cricket Due To Mohammad Hafeez: Report

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Jan 15, 2024 at 1:23 PM

Haris Rauf Was On The Verge Of Retiring From International Cricket Due To Mohammad Hafeez: Report

Pakistan fast-bowler Haris Rauf was reportedly on the verge of retiring from international cricket after facing criticism from the team-management for refusing to play the Test series against Australia.

Pakistan’s newly-appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz and director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez were keen to have the fast-bowler in the Test squad for the challenging three-match series in Australia. However, the right-arm pacer decided against playing in the Test series and opted to ply his trade in the Big Bash League.

At that time, he had said that he won’t play the Test series in order to manage his workload and his protect his body. With Naseem Shah injured and Haris Rauf pulling out, Pakistan went into the series with a squad that possessed very little high pace. Wahab had publicly criticised the pacer for prioritizing T20s over Test cricket while also insisting that the bowler had initially committed to the Test series only to pull out a day later.

Haris Rauf considered Test retirement:

As per reports, Haris Rauf was shocked by Wahab’s comments as he claimed that he didn’t show any interest in playing the Test series. However, Mohammad Hafeez doubled down on the pacer during the pre-series press-conference, saying:

“Haris Rauf went to the chief selector [Wahab Riaz] one evening and I think committed to Test cricket. Then for some reason he didn’t want to play. When we saw reports from the physio, Haris has no issues stopping him from playing Test cricket. So the thinking that someone doesn’t want to play Tests, or is being forced to, that is wrong.

And Hafeez’s criticism reportedly made Haris Rauf consider retirement from international cricket. According to a report by a local media outlet, the right-arm pacer was disheartened by the criticism and contemplated retiring from international cricket at one point.

The report also mentioned that former director Mickey Arthur also talked with the pacer during 2023 ODI World Cup and tried to persuade him to join the Test squad for the series in Australia. However, Haris Rauf was in no mood to return to red-ball cricket, citing his limited experience in first-class cricket and concerns about potential injuries.

Tagged:

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
Haris Rauf Was On The Verge Of Retiring From International Cricket Due To Mohammad Hafeez: Report
Haris Rauf Was On The Verge Of Retiring From International Cricket Due To Mohammad Hafeez: Report

Jan 15, 2024, 1:23 PM

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Joins Pakistan Team Ahead Of New Year Test Match Against Australia
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Joins Pakistan Team Ahead Of New Year Test Match Against Australia

Jan 1, 2024, 11:02 AM

Players Must Be Ready To Represent The National Team In All Formats &#8211; PCB Director Of Media On Haris Rauf&#8217;s Decision To Skip Australia Series
Players Must Be Ready To Represent The National Team In All Formats – PCB Director Of Media On Haris Rauf’s Decision To Skip Australia Series

Nov 22, 2023, 2:20 PM

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44

Nov 10, 2023, 4:50 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli&#8217;s Straight Six Against Haris Rauf Declared &#8216;Shot Of The Century&#8217; By International Cricket Council (ICC)
ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Straight Six Against Haris Rauf Declared ‘Shot Of The Century’ By International Cricket Council (ICC)

Nov 8, 2023, 3:18 PM

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

Nov 3, 2023, 2:50 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy