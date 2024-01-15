Haris Rauf Was On The Verge Of Retiring From International Cricket Due To Mohammad Hafeez: Report

Pakistan fast-bowler Haris Rauf was reportedly on the verge of retiring from international cricket after facing criticism from the team-management for refusing to play the Test series against Australia.

Pakistan’s newly-appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz and director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez were keen to have the fast-bowler in the Test squad for the challenging three-match series in Australia. However, the right-arm pacer decided against playing in the Test series and opted to ply his trade in the Big Bash League.

At that time, he had said that he won’t play the Test series in order to manage his workload and his protect his body. With Naseem Shah injured and Haris Rauf pulling out, Pakistan went into the series with a squad that possessed very little high pace. Wahab had publicly criticised the pacer for prioritizing T20s over Test cricket while also insisting that the bowler had initially committed to the Test series only to pull out a day later.

Haris Rauf considered Test retirement:

As per reports, Haris Rauf was shocked by Wahab’s comments as he claimed that he didn’t show any interest in playing the Test series. However, Mohammad Hafeez doubled down on the pacer during the pre-series press-conference, saying:

“Haris Rauf went to the chief selector [Wahab Riaz] one evening and I think committed to Test cricket. Then for some reason he didn’t want to play. When we saw reports from the physio, Haris has no issues stopping him from playing Test cricket. So the thinking that someone doesn’t want to play Tests, or is being forced to, that is wrong.

And Hafeez’s criticism reportedly made Haris Rauf consider retirement from international cricket. According to a report by a local media outlet, the right-arm pacer was disheartened by the criticism and contemplated retiring from international cricket at one point.

The report also mentioned that former director Mickey Arthur also talked with the pacer during 2023 ODI World Cup and tried to persuade him to join the Test squad for the series in Australia. However, Haris Rauf was in no mood to return to red-ball cricket, citing his limited experience in first-class cricket and concerns about potential injuries.