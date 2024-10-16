Harmanpreet Kaur’s tenure as captain of the Indian Women’s team might come to an end after the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 debacle.

Since India was eliminated from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 group stage, clouds have hung over Harmanpreet’s captaincy. The Women in Blue’s performance at the event was disappointing, as they failed to get to the semifinals.

They fell poorly to New Zealand in their first game but rebounded strongly by defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their following two. However, their narrow defeat to Australia meant they required a favor from Pakistan in the last group stage match of Group A.

However, that did not materialize, as Pakistan lost against New Zealand by 54 runs, eliminating them from the competition.

BCCI looking for Harmanpreet Kaur’s successor as India women’s team captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct a meeting and take a final decision on Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy tenure. Harmanpreet Kaur took over as India captain in 2016 from Mithali Raj in T20Is.

According to the Indian Express, the BCCI will have a meeting with the selection committee and India’s head coach Amol Muzumdar to take a final decision on the future of Harmanpreet Kaur.

It is learned that the meeting will take place before the squad for the three-match ODIs against New Zealand beginning October 24 is picked.

India has frequently reached the knockout stage under Harmanpreet’s guidance. They even made it to the finals of the 2020 event, losing to Australia in the final. Despite several near calls, they have yet to lift the trophy. Despite having a good roster, India failed to get to the semi-finals in the current T20 World Cup.

“The BCCI will certainly discuss whether to have a new captain on board going ahead. The Indian board has provided everything which the team wanted and we feel it’s high time a new face leads the team going ahead. Harmanpreet will continue to be an important member of the team but the BCCI feels it’s time for transition,” a source told Indian Express.

According to a BCCI source, the final decision on Harmanpreet’s captaincy would be made in the upcoming meeting. However, the insider clarified that Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to play a key role on the team.

If Harmanpreet is ousted as captain, Smriti Mandhana is the most likely candidate to take over. The left-handed opener has served as Harmanpreet’s deputy for many years and is seen as the team’s future captain.

