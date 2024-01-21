sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Harry Brook Withdraws From India vs England Test Series Due To Personal Reasons

Harry Brook Withdraws From India vs England Test Series Due To Personal Reasons

Sw Staff

Jan 21, 2024 at 6:03 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter icon
Harry Brook Withdraws From India vs England Test Series Due To Personal Reasons

England youngster Harry Brook has been ruled out upcoming India vs England Test series due to personal reasons. Harry Brook was named in the initial 17-member squad that England announced for the series.

The India vs England Test series is set to commence on Thursday, January 25. The IND vs ENG 1st Test will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Ben Stokes is the captain of England while Rohit Sharma is the skipper of Team India.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released an official statement about Harry Brook’s ouster from the India vs England Test series. ECB said that Brook will return home with immediate effect for personal reasons.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Hails Comeback King Virat Kohli, Says “He’s Part Of Fab 4 Now”

Harry Brook Ruled Out Of India vs England Test Series

“Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men’s Test tour of India. The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time,” the ECB statement read.

“In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space. The England selectors will confirm a replacement player for the tour in due course,” the statement further added.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant And Ishan Kishan In Contention For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Harry Brook’s ouster comes as a big blow to England. Brook has been a consistent performer in the middle-order for England for quite some time. Since his Test debut in September 2022, Harry Brook has played 12 Tests for England.

The right-handed batter has mustered 1181 runs in 20 innings at an outstanding average of 62+. He has also shattered 4 centuries and 7 half-centuries. Notably, Brook also made the record for becoming the fastest batsman to score 1000 runs in Tests.

ECB has not announced Harry Brook’s replacement for the series. Here is England’s updated squad for the India series. Ben Stokes (Captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Daniel Lawrence, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Calls Virat Kohli Greatest Batsman Of Current Era But Terms This Player As ‘Greatest Ever’

England Rails At 8th Spot In ICC World Test Championship Points Table

Meanwhile, England faces a gigantic challenge against India during the upcoming away series. England has never won any Test series in India. During their previous Test tour in India in 2021, England lost the Test series 3-1.

England desperately needs a good show in the upcoming Test series against India. The Englishmen currently take the 8th spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 points table with a win percentage of 15.0.

Ben Stokes & Co. need to showcase a brilliant show against India to improve their rankings in the WTC points table. India, on the other hand, enjoys the 2nd spot in the WTC table with a win percentage of 54.16.

Tagged:

Ben Stokes

England National Cricket Team

Harry Brook

India National Cricket Team

India vs England

India vs England 2024

Rohit Sharma

Related Article
Harry Brook Withdraws From India vs England Test Series Due To Personal Reasons
Harry Brook Withdraws From India vs England Test Series Due To Personal Reasons

Jan 21, 2024, 6:03 PM

Virat Kohli Is The Greatest Ever ODI Cricketer Now &#8211; Harry Brook Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Remarkable Consistency
Virat Kohli Is The Greatest Ever ODI Cricketer Now – Harry Brook Hails Indian Batting Maestro For His Remarkable Consistency

Dec 7, 2023, 12:16 PM

IPL 2024: I Regret A Little Bit &#8211; Harry Brook Opens Up On His Controversial Remarks Against Indian Fans During The IPL 2023
IPL 2024: I Regret A Little Bit – Harry Brook Opens Up On His Controversial Remarks Against Indian Fans During The IPL 2023

Dec 6, 2023, 3:08 PM

WI vs ENG: I&#8217;ve Wanted To Play For England All My Life &#8211; Harry Brook On Signing Three-Year Contract Extension With ECB
WI vs ENG: I’ve Wanted To Play For England All My Life – Harry Brook On Signing Three-Year Contract Extension With ECB

Dec 6, 2023, 12:19 PM

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44

Nov 10, 2023, 4:50 PM

ENG vs SL Live Streaming: England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Match No. 25, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
ENG vs SL Live Streaming: England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Match No. 25, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 26, 2023, 10:09 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy