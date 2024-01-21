Aakash Chopra Hails Comeback King Virat Kohli, Says “He’s Part Of Fab 4 Now”

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has hailed Virat Kohli for making a comeback in international cricket again and again. He also said that Virat Kohli is part of Fab 4 now. The Fab 4 terms were given to the four batters who have ruled in international cricket since the last decade.

They are Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson. However, Virat Kohli’s name from the list was doubted after his poor form that ran for a long time during the COVID period. In 2020, Kohli struggled to score runs in international cricket.

He went without a century for more than two years. However, the former Indian skipper made a fabulous comeback in Asia Cup 2022, when he shattered his first T20 century against Afghanistan. Notably, just before the tournament, he took a month-long break from cricket.

Aakash Chopra Hails Comeback King Virat Kohli

While speaking on his YouTube channel, former India commentator Aakash Chopra hailed comeback king Virat Kohli.

Last but not the least, the comeback king. You go up but then fall. Everyone has to fall but the important thing is how many times someone can climb back again. He fell once in 2011-12 but then he stood up. After that, he reigned for eight to ten years. There wasn’t a blip at all,” the 45-year-old said. “That was one blip after which he probably decided – ‘Never again’. He played with the commitment continuously but then it came again during COVID, when he wasn’t scoring runs. He hadn’t scored a century for a long time. He missed quite a few matches and many people had written him off,” the former Test opener further added.

Aakash Chopra, who represented Team India in 2003-04, also said that some experts wrote Kohli off the Fab 4 list. However, Kohli is back on the Fab 4 list.

“Yours truly also said that he is no longer part of the Fab 4. He is now, by the way. It was about the runs at that time, in that period of two years, but he is back again. Steve Smith has fallen away. Kane Williamson is also going 50-50 but this guy is still there. He was there then also and has returned now,” Aakash Chopra further said.

After returning to his form, Virat Kohli did not stop from going to the peak. Last year, he shattered two centuries in his first two ODI games of the year against Sri Lanka. Later, he also showed a marvellous form in Asia Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli Won Player Of The Tournament In ODI World Cup 2023

In the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Kohli also won the player of the tournament award. The right-handed batsman shattered the most 765 runs in the tournament including 3 centuries and 6 half-centuries across 11 matches.

Kohli also broke the record for most runs in an ODI World Cup. During the tournament, he also surpassed batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to register the most ODI tons (50). He will next seen in the forthcoming Test series against England; which starts on January 25.