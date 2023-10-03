Hayley Matthews Attains T20I Rankings Summit Thanks To Scintillating Display Against Australia

Hayley Matthews, the captain of the West Indies, made tremendous advancements to take the top spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings after contributing significantly with both the bat and the ball in the current series against Australia.

In the first T20I, when she played the anchor with a strong unbroken 99, Matthews scored her team’s most runs. She then eliminated Alyssa Healy, but she was unable to prevent Australia from triumphing at North Sydney Oval. In the subsequent T20I, she performed even better.

She finished with a score of 3/36 after taking three key wickets in the four overs she was given. She then had her finest batting performance of her career, scoring 132 runs in just 64 balls. 20 fours and five sixes were part of her knock. It contributed to the pivotal West Indies victory in Australia that tied the series at 1-1.

With 480 rating points as a result, Matthews now occupies the top spot in the Women’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings.

An outstanding knock from a special player 🌟 Take a bow, Hayley Matthews 🙌#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/XjJCnwldxI — ICC (@ICC) October 2, 2023

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr And South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt Achieve Big Jumps In Icc Odi Women’s Rankings

Amelia Kerr of New Zealand moved up four spots to 11th place in the Women’s ODI Batting Rankings in the MRF Tyres Women’s ODI Player Rankings following her century in Durban. She not only took two wickets but also scored the most runs in the entire series. She has moved up one spot to No. 5 in the all-arounder standings.

After hitting 198 runs in the series, South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt moved up two slots to No. 4 in the batting rankings. Marizanne Kapp, a Proteas all-rounder, scored 144 runs and claimed two wickets during the three-game series. She now occupies the tenth spot in the women’s ODI batting and bowling rankings as a result.

She is now within reach of the top spot in the Women’s ODI All-Rounder Rankings, just four points behind Ashleigh Gardner.