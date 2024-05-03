Tenille Dashwood experienced a wrestling journey filled with tons of ups and downs in and outside the WWE. There was a time when she appeared to be one of the members of the original NXT Women’s batch featuring the likes of Paige. A decade later, she ended up only experiencing multiple WWE releases rather than achieving accolades.

Known as Emma in the WWE, Tenille Dashwood was released from WWE in September 2023 and this move didn’t come as a surprise to her especially since it was a time when the company was in a merger with the UFC. Following her departure, her husband Riddick Moss also parted ways with the WWE since the spree of releases continued to flow.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Tenille Dashwood discussed her future in professional wrestling. When asked if she would make a return to the ring, she admitted to being disappointed with her last run in the WWE and how things unfolded. Despite frustrations building inside her, she believes that she can offer a lot to the company that will hire her, next.

Tenille Dashwood noted that her last WWE return didn’t go as planned but she and her husband found another opportunity to pursue once that stint was over. While they have commitments in Australia, including tour and autograph signings, they are focusing on non-wrestling ventures at the moment,

“I will say, I was a little disappointed with that last run, and a little upset with how things went. I do think I have a lot more to contribute and I had very high hopes when I returned, it just didn’t turn out the way that I would have liked. In saying that, we did see it as a positive, we just weren’t being used, so it was, ‘Okay, let’s go do the things we want.’”

From the words of Tenille Dashwood, she can’t imagine completely walking away from professional wrestling, as it has been her dream since childhood to continue performing inside the squared circle. While no active wrestling opportunities are there at the moment, she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning in the future,

“I can’t imagine ever fully stepping away from wrestling. It’s been my dream since I was a little girl and it’s the only thing I really wanted to do. I’m so glad I’ve gone after it and had the career that I’ve had. It would be hard for me to say, ‘I’m done with wrestling.’ In that same instance, I’m not actively pursuing anything or don’t have a plan moving forward at this point.”

Since their release, Tenille Dashwood and Riddick Moss have been busy living their lives outside pro-wrestling as they have been exploring beautiful parts of the world as part of their tour and travelogues. They have also got married in March to start a new chapter in life.

