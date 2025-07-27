England, on Sunday (July 27), failed to secure a win in the fourth Test as India secured a famous draw at Old Trafford, Manchester. The visitors were on 425/4 in the final session of the match when both the players decided to shake hands and bring an end to the proceedings.

After England took a huge lead of 311 runs in the first innings, India had their back against the wall. With more than five sessions remaining in the match, the tourists needed something extraordinary to avoid a defeat. Their condition only deteriorated when Chris Woakes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for duck in the very first over.

However, India went on to display remarkable fight and lost only two wickets in more than 142 overs to pull off the draw. Even on the final day, India were in a spot of bother after losing set batsmen Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in the very first session. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shared an unbeaten stand of 203 runs to rescue the visitors. Gill, Jadeja and Sundar scored centuries while Rahul scored 90.

Bazball and England in firing line:

Following India’s heroic effort on the field, England and their famed ‘Bazball’ approach on the field has come in the firing line of the fans. The England team especially their captain Ben Stokes is facing the wrath of the fans not for failing to lead his team to a win but his behaviour on the field.

Stokes wanted India’s Jadeja and Sundar to agree on a draw but his request was denied by them as both of them were approaching a memorable century. Both the players went on to complete their milestones before deciding to shake hands.

And fans were not at all impressed with the way the England players behaved towards the end of the match. Here are some of the reactions:

England doesn’t play for Draw in Bazball and yet their Captain begged for it, oh I love it. 💉🤣 — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) July 27, 2025

Cry more Bazball . They were on knees for Draw 😂😂. #INDvsENGTest

pic.twitter.com/Q8isSfOpRj — kirat.13_ (@kirat8513) July 27, 2025

Stokes to Jadeja: “You want to get a test hundred against Harry Brook?” With a loft down the ground for six, Jadeja does exactly that to register his 5th test century #ENGvIND — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 27, 2025

India missed a chance to do the funniest thing mahn!! They should’ve kept England there for that 10 overs!#ENGvsIND — Lawrence Bailey 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) July 27, 2025

Yes, @benstokes38 is a great player but a sore loser! Why should Indian batsmen accept a draw when they are just short of milestone tons? Would England have not batted on in a similar situation? Sorry Mr Stokes, this isn’t an Indian team that will bend so easily! The Raj is long… — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 27, 2025

You’re going to get a Test hundred against Harry Brook?” asks Stokes to Jadeja. Brother you literally won a WC on boundary count. — Kasi mama (@Kasi_mama_) July 27, 2025

A desperate handshake. Not the cover image Bazball and its evangelists would like. India pissing on their request – pure entertainment! 😛 pic.twitter.com/yesXLLYwcI — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) July 27, 2025

India made England chase 600+ under BazBall era and made them crumble India forced England accept draw under BazBall era and frustrated them Two major humiliations to BazBall Next draw the series guys — Aditya Jakki (@adityajakki) July 27, 2025