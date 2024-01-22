sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • He Could Be Available But I’m Not 100% Sure – Gary Stead On Trent Boult Returning To New Zealand Side For 2024 T20 World Cup

He Could Be Available But I’m Not 100% Sure – Gary Stead On Trent Boult Returning To New Zealand Side For 2024 T20 World Cup

Avinash T

Jan 22, 2024 at 3:58 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
He Could Be Available But I&#8217;m Not 100% Sure &#8211; Gary Stead On Trent Boult Returning To New Zealand Side For 2024 T20 World Cup

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead indicated that veteran fast bowler Trent Boult may return to the New Zealand T20 side and play in the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be hosted jointly by the West Indies and the United States of America. The 33-year-old is currently playing for Mumbai Emirates in ILT20.

Trent Boult declined New Zealand’s central contract in 2022. The Left-arm pacer played in the T20 World Cup in 2022 and returned to the national team for the ODI World Cup in 2023. The bowler had no signs of rust but was unable to make an impression due to a lack of swing and seam in sluggish Indian conditions.

Speaking to the media before the three-match T20 series against Australia, Gary Stead discussed his talk with Trent Boult about his future with the New Zealand team and his role in the side going forward, indicating that he could be eligible for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Gary Stead
Gary Stead Credits: Twitter

“I was texting with him last [Saturday] night actually, Trent and I are going to have a conversation this week just around the future and what that looks like for him and where it fits for us as well. We’re still to have those, but we will connect this week and will work out. He could be available but I’m not 100% sure,” Gary Stead said.

Boult declined a central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in August 2022 to spend more time with his family and be ready to play in additional T20 tournaments. The left-arm pacer played in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last year and would be keen on returning to the team for the marquee event.

At The Moment, I Think Probably Not – Gary Stead On Trent Boult’s Comeback In Test Cricket

Speaking on Trent Boult’s future with the Test team, Gary Stead stated that Trent Boult’s Test comeback would be difficult without domestic matches under his belt.

Trent Boult
Trent Boult Credits: Twitter

“Again I will have a conversation with Trent but at the moment, I think probably not. It’s very hard to see how you come from a T20 diet back into Test consideration with no cricket before that,” Gary Stead added.

Trent Boult was an important member of New Zealand’s squad in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup as he bowled brilliantly well for the Blackcaps with the new ball. His performance with the ball helped the Kiwis make back-to-back appearances in the finals and had a decent role for the Blackcaps in the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

Tagged:

2024 T20 World Cup

Gary Stead

New Zealand National Cricket Team

Trent Boult

Related Article
He Could Be Available But I&#8217;m Not 100% Sure &#8211; Gary Stead On Trent Boult Returning To New Zealand Side For 2024 T20 World Cup
He Could Be Available But I’m Not 100% Sure – Gary Stead On Trent Boult Returning To New Zealand Side For 2024 T20 World Cup

Jan 22, 2024, 3:58 PM

NZ vs SA: We Want To Make Sure We&#8217;ve Given Him Every Chance Of Being Available &#8211; Gary Stead Provides Update On Kane Williamson&#8217;s Injury
NZ vs SA: We Want To Make Sure We’ve Given Him Every Chance Of Being Available – Gary Stead Provides Update On Kane Williamson’s Injury

Jan 22, 2024, 10:50 AM

IPL 2024: Not Pat Cummins Or Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult Wants These Three Players To Be Part Of Rajasthan Royals Team
IPL 2024: Not Pat Cummins Or Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult Wants These Three Players To Be Part Of Rajasthan Royals Team

Dec 19, 2023, 3:40 PM

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal
IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

Nov 3, 2023, 2:50 PM

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 32, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 32, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 31, 2023, 1:51 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy