ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

Cricket News

He Has A Few Trigger Movements, He’s More Of Rohit Sharma Than Virat Kohli – Monty Panesar Hails Shubman Gill For His Brilliant Batting Technique

SW Desk

Oct 8, 2023 at 10:58 AM

Former England spinner Monty Panesar talked about the rising star Shubman Gill and shared how he streamlines his approach in batting for the team at the highest level. The 24-year-old has impressed everyone with his consistency at the top of the order and has dominated in all three formats of the game.

Gill has scored 1,230 runs in 20 innings at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03, being the World’s leading run-scorer in the ODI format of the game in 2023. In the Asia Cup 2023, Gill’s performance was outstanding where he proved his batting prowess by leading the batting charts with a total of 302 runs, including a hundred, and would look to make an impact for the team in the marquee event.

Speaking to PTI, Monty Panesar feels that star Indian batter Shubman Gill keeps his game simple in the middle, with lesser risk approach in his batting style, and believes that he plays more like Rohit Sharma than Virat Kohli

“I think he’s the type of cricketer who finds it easy to simplify his game. You can see it in the way he bats. He has a few trigger movements. And then he just places the ball everywhere because he trusts his hand, his balance, and his footwork,” Panesar said.

Monty Panesar
Monty Panesar Credits: Twitter

“He’s more of Rohit Sharma than Virat Kohli. But it will all depend on how he responds to the pressure over the next seven weeks or so,” Monty Panesar added.

Shubman Gill has tested positive for dengue and is expected to miss the game against Australia in Chennai. He has been exceptional for the Men in Blue in his short cricketing career proving to be a vital cog across formats. The youngster would look to continue his fine form going into the important ODI World Cup in India.

Hopefully, He Will Not Get Too Technical With His Bowling – Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar has cautioned the Indian veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin about bringing in more variation in his bowling, which might go against him in the marquee event. Panesar urged him to keep his game simple against the quality batters and use his variation at the right time of the game.

“Ashwin is an aggressive bowler. He can change angles, taking the ball away from left-handers and bowling from around the wicket to the right-handers. But hopefully, he will not get too technical with his bowling and over-analyze,” Panesar further added.

Ravichandran Ashwin And KL Rahul
Ravichandran Ashwin And KL Rahul Credits: Twitter

“He needs to keep his game simple because he’s got so much variation — off-spinner, carrom ball, reverse carrom ball. He’s just got to know when to use them at the right time,” Monty Panesar continued.

Ravichandran Ashwin replaced Axar Patel in the ODI World Cup after the latter was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder displayed an outstanding performance for the Indian team during the three-match ODI series and the veteran is expected to play an important role for the team, especially in the spin-friendly conditions.

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Monty Panesar

Ravichandran Ashwin

Shubman Gill

