He Has Been Long Talked About As A Potential Captain – Allan Donald Backs Aiden Markram To Lead South Africa In All Three Formats

South African legend Allan Donald wants Aiden Markram to be chosen South Africa’s next captain in all three formats of the game, given his brilliance for Proteas over the last few years. The second season of the SA20 League is underway and Aiden Markram-led SunRisers Eastern Cape (SEC) are seeking to replicate their success from last year.

Markram guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to victory in the inaugural South African Twenty20 League. He led from the front, performing whenever his side needed him, and has led the South African team on multiple occasions in the absence of Temba Bavuma over the previous year or so.

Speaking to the media, Former South African icon Allan Donald backs Aiden Markram to take over the reins, particularly in white-ball cricket as he discussed Markram’s leadership potential and praised his calm and composed demeanor on the field. The Former pacer also stated that Aiden Markram possesses natural leadership qualities and appears to be extremely experienced as a captain, having led his Proteas at various levels.

“He’s (Markram) been long talked about as a potential captain. There’s no doubt and even the CEO said that Aiden Markram is going to be the next South African captain, maybe in all three formats – not what really happens these days. Players, especially captains, take a lot of pressure on themselves, captaining all three formats.”

“In terms of white (limited-overs cricket), there’s no doubt (about him), I just love his demeanour. He (Markram) is calm, he is collected, and he looks like he has captained for a very long time. I think he just has it in him. He has natural leadership in him,” Allan Donald said.

Markram has shown indications of maturing, including match-winning performances for his sides recently. He is currently one of the key components of the Proteas team in all three formats of the game and might be a solid candidate to captain the side and keep the position for an extended period.

South Africa Needs Him In All White-ball Formats – Allan Donald

Allan Donald believes Aiden Markram has done an excellent job for South Africa in Temba Bavuma’s absence, as well as a fantastic job leading the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 tournament, and that he is capable of guiding the squad in all three formats of the game.

“Whenever he (Markram) has taken over in the white ball format from Bavuma, I think he’s done a fantastic job. I just think what he is doing in SA20 with aplomb, I just love the way he goes about, he has his way. I think captains come and go and South Africa needs him in all white-ball formats and maybe even as a Test captain. I think that he’ll be ready to do so. There’s no question about it,” Allan Donald added.

He has been in good and consistent form for a long time, contributing to the team across the formats as he contributes with both bat and ball, occasionally getting important wickets and the 29-year-old will be keen on leading South Africa to their first ICC title in the 2024 T20 World Cup.